Updated look at the Eagles salary cap ahead of the 2023 NFL draft

Business is booming in Philadelphia, and with two first-round picks in this month’s draft, Howie Roseman has the ammo to add even more talent to a Super Bowl roster.

The Eagles entered the new league year with about $8 million in cap space and several questions, including how to formulate a massive contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

After retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, along with contract options for A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, and Haason Reddick, the Birds have about $20 million in cap space.

With the draft just three weeks away, here’s a breakdown of Philadelphia’s salary cap.

Available Cap Space

According to Over The Cap, Philadelphia has $19.9 million in available cap space spread out this way:

Total Cap Liabilities: $233,126,567

Top 51: $159,128,972

Team Cap Space: $19,976,938

Offense: $89,994,074

Defense: $82,822,247

Special: $5,580,334

Dead cap space

The Eagles have $54 million in dead money space, with Fletcher Cox leading the charge at $15,359,292, followed by Javon Hargrave ($11M), Brandon Brooks ($9M), and Isaac Seumalo ($7M) among the highest hits.

individual cap hits

Here’s a look at the individual cap hits for the new additions:

RB Rashaad Penny: $1,230,000

OL Brett Toth: $965,000

S Justin Evans $1,559,412

QB Marcus Mariota $1,932,000

LB Nicholas Morrow $1,015,000

CB Greedy Williams $1,290,000

Kentavius Street $300,000

Remaining needs

By retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, cornerback is no longer the most significant need on the board.

The Eagles re-signed Fletcher Cox but lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers; Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are free agents.

Philadelphia has Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu on the roster, along with 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis, and just signed Kentavius Street.

Howie Roseman loves to build from the inside out and will look to find Cox’s eventual replacement.

Marcus Epps signed with the Raiders, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson is now with the Lions. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship clarifies things, and he’s an obvious starter in 2023.

Philadelphia will need to address the safety position even after adding Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds.

The Eagles have Josh Sweat returning, Tarron Jackson on the roster, and Derek Barnett and the organization just re-signed Brandon Graham.

Philadelphia will lose Robert Quinn in free agency and look to add an edge rusher with one of their four top 100 picks.

