Updated look at Eagles salary cap after contract restructures for Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott

The Eagles restructured the contract of star right tackle Lane Johnson on Thursday, a now annual event to help add salary cap relief.

Pro Bowl kicker Jake Elliott also took home a bonus, as Philadelphia created about $6.9 million in immediate cap space for 2022.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ salary cap space and what the move could mean for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Lane Johnson

Philadelphia converted $5.88 million of Johnson’s base salary into a bonus.

According to Over The Cap, Johnson is due $11,058,998 in 2022, and this is the final year of guaranteed money for the All-Pro.

Johnson will likely sign an extension at seasons end or risk Philadelphia potentially moving on, with almost $44 million remaining on the current deal he signed in 2019.

Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott

The Eagles moved $2.715 million of Elliot’s base salary into signing bonuses.

Eagles current cap space

The two moves created about $6.9 million in 2022 cap space.

The Eagles now have $8 million in cap space according to Over The Cap, creating flexibility and the option to give extensions to Javon Hargrave or C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Field Yates is reporting the numbers at $5.8 million, an increase from the team’s negative cap number last week.

