Updated look at Eagles salary cap after team converts $13.9M of Fletcher Cox’s base salary into a bonus

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
With Philadelphia looking to keep their salary cap as free-flowing as possible, the Eagles have converted almost $14 million of Fletcher Cox’s 2021 base salary into a bonus.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles salary cap.

Cox base salary $15M

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Cox's base salary for 2021 was $15 million, with a $1 million roster bonus and a $4 million option bonus.

Eagles updated salary cap

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia had about $8M-$10M in space before the restructure, and the team now sits over the $21M-$22M threshold in space.

