Updated look at Eagles salary cap after team converts $13.9M of Fletcher Cox’s base salary into a bonus
On Saturday, the Eagles converted $13.925M of DT Fletcher Cox's base salary into a signing bonus, creating about $11.14M in cap space.
The Ravens did the same with $2.254M of CB Marlon Humphrey's base salary, creating about $1.8M in cap space.
With Philadelphia looking to keep their salary cap as free-flowing as possible, the Eagles have converted almost $14 million of Fletcher Cox’s 2021 base salary into a bonus.
Here’s an updated look at the Eagles salary cap.
Cox base salary $15M
Cox's base salary for 2021 was $15 million, with a $1 million roster bonus and a $4 million option bonus.
Eagles updated salary cap
Philadelphia had about $8M-$10M in space before the restructure, and the team now sits over the $21M-$22M threshold in space.
