Updated look at Eagles salary cap after signing CB Steven Nelson to a deal

The #Eagles are giving CB Steven Nelson a 1-year deal worth $2.5M base and up to $4.125M including incentives. The experienced veteran fills a key hole before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with former Steelers and Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson on Sunday, giving Darius Slay much-needed help on the outside.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Nelson’s contract is actually worth $2.5 million in base salary and up to $4.125 million with incentives.

With Nelson now in the fold, here’s a look at Philadelphia’s updated salary cap situation.

Eagles had about $4 million in cap space

Before signing Nelson, the Eagles had around $4 million in salary-cap space, with Landon Dickerson still unsigned as a second-round pick. https://twitter.com/Jason_OTC/status/1419369568368201731 If Roseman did add dummy years, Over The Cap is reporting that Philadelphia could save $2 million in cap space by spreading Nelson's money out.

Landon Dickerson

As the 37th player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft, Dickerson is slotted to receive a four-year contract worth about $8.66 million, including a signing bonus of around $3.66 million. The haggle could be over guaranteed

Zach Ertz

Ertz is heading to training camp and if he's on the Eagles roster, he'll be due $8.5 million in salary. The Eagles could save $4.5 million by moving on from the tight end.

