Updated look at Eagles' playoff chances after Sunday's finals originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

LOS ANGELES - The Eagles came into Sunday with an 18 percent chance to make it into the playoffs.

After the Vikings beat up on the Dolphins Sunday afternoon, their chances are down to 14 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Vikings are hanging on to the top wild-card spot and improved to 7-6-1 on the season. The Eagles are sitting at 6-7 as they wait to face the Rams on the road.

The Cowboys lost today, getting shut out 23-0 by the Colts, so there's still an outside chance the Eagles could win the NFC East, but that's much less likely than getting in as a wild card.

So here are a few updated scenarios:

• If the Eagles win tonight against the Rams, their playoff chances would go from 14 percent to 36 percent and their chances to win the division would be 5 percent.

• If the Eagles win the next two weeks, their chances to make the playoffs would increase to 49 percent.

• If the Eagles win out, starting tonight, their odds would jump to 70 percent. But that's probably a big ask. They've put themselves in a really tough position.

• The problem is, if the Eagles lose to the Rams tonight, their chances to make the playoffs drop all the way to 6 percent.

• If the Eagles lose tonight and then beat the Texans, their chances move up just slightly to 9 percent. They really need to win tonight in what should be a tough game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles