An updated look at Eagles' draft picks this spring

The Michael Bennett trade became official on Wednesday, so we now know which specific draft choices are getting flipped in the deal.

As a reminder, the Eagles sent Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick to Seattle for Benett and a seventh-round choice.

It turns out, the draft picks in this deal just reversed the swap from the Matt Tobin trade last August. In that one, the Eagles sent Tobin and a seventh-rounder (32nd pick, 250th overall) to Seattle for a fifth (19-156). Those picks are going back to their respective teams.

So as PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski pointed out, the Eagles basically traded Matt Tobin and Marcus Johnson for Michael Bennett.

Here's an updated look at the Eagles' draft picks in late April:

1-32-32

4-30-130 (from Minnesota)

4-32-132

5-32-169

6-32-206

7-32-250 (from Seattle, from Philadelphia)











The Eagles still don't have a second- or third-round pick and their first pick in the fourth round is the 30th choice of that round. If Howie Roseman doesn't add more picks, nearly 100 players will be selected between the Eagles' first and second picks.

As a reminder, the Eagles' second-round pick this year belongs to Cleveland. It's the final pick the Browns own from the 2016 trade the Eagles pulled off to get to No. 2 and draft Carson Wentz.

The Eagles' third-round pick belongs to the Bills. It went to Buffalo along with Jordan Matthews in the trade to acquire cornerback Ronald Darby.

They picked up their extra fourth-round pick from the Vikings. It came with a first-round pick in exchange for Sam Bradford.