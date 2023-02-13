Updated look at Eagles 18 pending free agents for 2023

The Eagles fought valiantly and blew a 10-point lead, but in the end, the Chiefs made all the big plays and secured a 38-35 victory in Super Bowl LVII.

The NFL is a continuously evolving business, and with all eyes on the scouting combine, it is never too early to look at the key players who’ll be entering free agency.

Philadelphia has 18 guys who could hit the open market and one ERFA who’ll be looking to return to the Eagles in some compacity.

Miles Sanders had a Pro Bowl season but could find big money elsewhere, while players like James Bradberry, Kyzir White, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Javon Hargrave will look for big paydays.

Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ 2023 free agents courtesy of Over The Cap.

Fletcher Cox -- void 33

Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he responded with 7 sacks, 43 tackles, and seven tackles for loss.

His return in 2023 could hinge on a reduced salary and role alongside Jordan Davis.

Javon Hargrave, void -- 30

Hargrave lived up to the three-year, $39 million deal he signed before the 2020 season, and his 11+ sacks in 2022 could land him a monster contract on the open market.

James Bradberry -- void 30

The Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year, $7.5 million contract last spring after he was released by the Giants.

Bradberry responded with an All-Pro season, but he wants to get paid and is open to returning to the Giants.

Isaac Seumalo -- void, 30

Seumalo was solid at right guard and started all 17 regular season games, earning a Pro Bowl alternate nod.

Seumalo could land a large deal on the open market but would be a solid candidate to return on a team-friendly deal.

Andre Dillard, UFA, 28

The Eagles’ 2019 first-round pick, Dillard, will likely move on in free agency, with the potential to land a fair deal with a team looking for an experienced left tackle.

Kyzir White -- void, 27

The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year deal and was a strong presence at the WILL linebacker spot.

Nakobe Dean is ready for an increased role, and with T.J. Edwards also a free agent, Howie Roseman may have a choice to make.

T.J. Edwards -- void, 27

Edwards signed a one-year contract extension last season after replacing Eric Wilson and his ability to hold off 2022 third-round pick, Nakobe Dean, was supposed to dictate his future.

Edwards led the Eagles in tackles and showed that he’ll have his suitors on the open market.

Boston Scott -- UFA, 28

The Giants killer has a role, but other teams around the league could throw more money his way.

Zach Pascal -- UFA, 29

The former Colts wide receiver signed a one-year deal to reunite with Nick Sirianni, and he was solid as a run blocker, while logging 15 catches, for 150 yards and one touchdown in 17 games.

Miles Sanders -- UFA, 26

The biggest domino of the 2023 free agent class, Sanders has dynamic talent and logged over 1,200+ yards rushing along with double-digit touchdowns.

A top seven running back that’ll have his share of suitors on the open market, these negotiations could come down to how badly Sanders wants to be an Eagle.

Brett Toth -- UFA, 27

The reserve offensive linemen spent the majority of this season rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Tyree Jackson -- ERFA, 26

A talented athlete who is trying to master the switch to the tight end position, Jackson will be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent for Philadelphia and the team simply needs to extend an offer to keep his rights.

Gardner Minshew -- UFA, 27

Minshew wants to be a starter, and it’ll be interesting to see if he seeks greener pastures or the best backup quarterback job in the league.

In two starts with Jalen Hurts out injured, Minshew was 0-2, going 44-76 passing, for 673 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Marcus Epps -- UFA, 27

Another wildcard on the roster, Epps played himself into a contract extension with a solid first half of the 2022 season, but the Eagles could wonder about his ceiling as a player.

Robert Quinn, UFA, 33, void

Quinn had the final two years of his deal voided as part of the trade agreement and he could find a big money deal difficult after his 2022 performance.

Linval Joseph, UFA

The veteran defensive tackle joined the Eagles after they suffered a couple of injuries on their defensive line in hopes of securing another Super Bowl title.

It’ll be the Jordan Davis show going forward.

Ndamukong Suh, UFA

Suh joined the Eagles to chase a ring, and then he’ll likely return to running his many businesses.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, UFA, 26

The Saints balked at paying Gardner-Johnson before trading him to Philadelphia, and he’ll now certainly cash in as the league leader in interceptions.

