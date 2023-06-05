An updated look at Deion Sanders’ Colorado coaching staff

If anything has become clear over the past few months, it’s that Deion Sanders’ coaching staff doesn’t lack passion. Colorado’s assistants hit the ground running and have helped revitalize the Buffs’ roster in short order.

As we’ve gotten to know Coach Prime’s assistants this offseason, it has also become obvious that their expectations for next season are high with new systems and standards being set in place throughout the team. Time will tell how things work out, but there is once again excitement surrounding Colorado football thanks in part to the program’s new-look staff.

Below is a quick breakdown of Coach Prime’s position coaches:

Sean Lewis, Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis reacts to a play in the game against the Utah State Aggies during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Lewis comes to Boulder following five seasons as head coach at Kent State. Before that, he held assistant roles at Syracuse, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Akron and Nebraska-Omaha.

Charles Kelly, Defensive coordinator/safeties

The highly-competitive Kelly owns nearly 35 years of coaching experience, including four seasons at Alabama during his most recent stop.

Gary "Flea" Harrell, Assistant head coach/running backs

After a couple of seasons at Jackson State, Harrell rejoins Coach Prime at Colorado.

Brett Bartolone, Wide receivers

Like Harrell, Bartolone also comes to Boulder from Jackson State, where he was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator last season.

Tim Brewster, tight ends

Colorado football tight end Seydou Traore talks with tight ends coach Tim Brewster (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Brewster, a former head coach at Florida, has already made headlines this offseason for his passionate personality.

Andre' Hart, Linebackers

Trinity Christian head coach Andre’ Hart calls during a football game between Trinity Christian and Knoxville Catholic in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Hart is currently in his 14th year of coaching and was an integral member of Coach Prime’s Jackson State staff.

Kevin Mathis, Cornerbacks

Dec 05, 2004; Tampa, FL, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kevin Mathis at Raymond James Stadium. Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Preston Mack

Mathis has plenty of talent to work with next season as he’ll lead Travis Hunter, Cormani McClain and others in his CBs room.

Bill O'Boyle, Offensive line

Game ready! What an amazing job our CU grounds crew did on Folsom Field! Arguably the most beautiful stadium in America. #SkoBuffs #WeComin pic.twitter.com/sttVql2XiS — Bill O'Boyle (@ob_buffaloes) April 18, 2023

O’Boyle spent the last five seasons on Sean Lewis’s Kent State staff.

Sal Sunseri, Defensive tackles

A more recent addition to Coach Prime’s staff, Sunseri joined the Buffs in March following a handful of seasons at Alabama.

Nick Williams, Defensive ends

Met A Real One Today, I Appreciate The Love a coach. 🩸 #wecomeing 🦬 https://t.co/rzY0Q0kpRc — Nick Williams (@CoachNickWill) January 26, 2023

Williams played his college football at Georgia and was later a top recruiter for the Bulldogs. He spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M.

