Updated look at each crystal ball issued for the Sooners in the 2024 cycle

The Oklahoma Sooners finally broke the ice on their 2024 recruiting class over the weekend with a commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe.

Newcombe’s commitment came in the wake of a number of crystal ball predictions being issued after visits to Norman.

The Oklahoma Sooners are on commitment watch with several targets in the cycle. Aaron Flowers and Michael Hawkins plan to announce their decisions on April 7 and 8, respectively. But with the number of predictions favoring the Sooners, we’re at the time of the cycle where decisions could come at any time.

As we near the end of March, here’s a look at each of the 2024 prospects to receive a crystal ball from 247Sports recruiting analysts and an updated look at where their recruitment stand.

Michael Hawkins, QB

It comes down to Oklahoma and the TCU Horned Frogs for four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins. A Sooners legacy, Hawkins is one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle. He has a strong connection with his top two schools’ offensive coordinators. Though Oklahoma is the leader in the clubhouse, TCU has a chance to pull off the upset.

Michael Hawkins will be making his commitment on April 8.

Bryant Wesco, WR

There are three predictions from 247Sports on newly minted five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco. Two are from OUInsiders’ Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune. The other is from Mike Roach of Texas Insiders.

Like Hawkins, the battle for Wesco appears to come down to Oklahoma and TCU.

Wesco has a lot of CeeDee Lamb to his game.

Caden Durham, RB

The same three predicting Wesco to land with the Sooners also expect four-star running back Caden Durham to commit to Oklahoma.

Durham was a huge part of Duncanville’s state championship run and brings a game-breaking ability at running back.

Xavier Robinson, RB

A pair of predictions favor Oklahoma to land the incredibly productive [autotag]Xavier Robinson[/autotag] out of Carl Albert High School in Mid West City. Robinson ran for 2,600 yards last year to help Carl Albert win a state title and was named The Oklahoman’s Class 5A offensive player of the year.

Story continues

Tovani Mizell, RB

Running backs coach [autotag]DeMarco Murray[/autotag] looks to be loading up at the running back position in the 2024 cycle if the crystal ball predictions are any indication. In addition to Durham and Robinson, the Sooners have a recent prediction from Parker Thune of OUInsiders at 247Sports for Tovani Mizell.

Mizell, who was originally committed to Georgia, recently decommitted from the two-time defending national champions. Not long after, the predictions began to flow, favoring the Oklahoma Sooners for the four-star running back.

Casey Poe, OL

The Sooners have been one of the favorites for four-star offensive lineman [autotag]Casey Poe[/autotag] for some time. A crystal ball was issued in November, and that could hold up for the Sooners, but they’ll have to contend with Alabama, TCU and Texas A&M.

Kaedin Massey, OL

A recent visitor with the Oklahoma Sooners, offensive lineman Kaedin Massey could be an incredible find for Bill Bedenbaugh. He’s a big, strong, and athletic player who has the tools to play tackle or guard at Oklahoma.

David Stone, DL

Of the six crystal ball predictions for five-star defensive lineman [autotag]David Stone[/autotag], four favor the Oklahoma Sooners. Much like Oklahoma had to do in the 2023 cycle with Bai Jobe, Brent Venables and his staff will have to fend off Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans.

The most recent predictions from December favor the Spartans, but Oklahoma’s been well positioned to land Stone for a long time.

Williams Nwaneri, DL

The Sooners have put themselves in a great position to land another big fish along the defensive line, five-star DL Williams Nwaneri. Nwaneri has inside-outside versatility in Brent Venables scheme. He can play in three- and four-man fronts and has the size, quickness and athleticism to rush from a defensive end or 3-technique defensive tackle spot.

Oklahoma will be challenged by Georgia, Missouri, Oregon and Tennessee, but prospects are looking promising for the Sooners.

Nigel Smith, DL

Like Williams Nwaneri, Nigel Smith is a versatile defensive line prospect. The Sooners received a pair of crystal ball predictions in November, and there’s been nothing to suggest those will not hold up.

Smith ranks No. 52 overall in the 247Sports composite and is being heavily pursued by Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Payton Pierce, LB

Early in the fall of 2022, the Oklahoma Sooners appeared the favorite to land four-star linebacker Payton Pierce. However, in recent days, it appears Ohio State has put itself in contention to land Pierce.

Eli Bowen, CB

The younger brother of Peyton Bowen, the Sooners have an obvious inside track to Eli’s commitment. It’s not guaranteed, but Oklahoma is the easy favorite to land the four-star corner’s commitment.

Jeremiah Newcombe, CB - Committed

The predictions came in fast and furious for four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe, and it wasn’t long after that he became the Sooners’ first commitment of the 2024 cycle.

Newcombe plays fast and is quick to diagnose the play. He’s a physical tackler and is incredibly disciplined setting the edge when the offense wants to run wide.

Aaron Flowers, S

Brandon Hall and Jay Valai did tremendous work in the 2023 recruiting cycle to put together a tremendous defensive back class. They kept that momentum going in the 2024 cycle: A crystal ball was issued favoring the Oklahoma Sooners for four-star safety Aaron Flowers.

However, his recent trip to USC has clouded Oklahoma’s position as the favorite in Flowers’ recruitment. On3 issued a prediction sending Flowers to the Trojans.

Aaron Flowers plans to make his commitment on April 7.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, S

The Oklahoma Sooners will have to do battle again with Michigan State for the commitment of Mykel Patterson-McDonald. He’s an athletic and physical safety prospect that would bring an edge to the Sooners’ defensive backfield.

Jaydan Hardy, S

While the Sooners may be losing momentum on Aaron Flowers, they’ve picked up significant momentum in the recruitment of Lewisville four-star safety Jaydan Hardy.

Hardy is an incredible athlete that can impact the game in all three phases. Viewed as a safety, his natural athleticism will provide an additional playmaker on the back end of the defense.

After he recently visited the Sooners, a trio of crystal ball predictions came in favoring Oklahoma. Those predictions came from 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong and OUInsiders Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire