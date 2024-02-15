An updated look at Colorado football’s highest NIL player valuations
With student-athletes now permitted to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the landscape of college athletics has changed drastically in recent years. NIL deals now play a major factor in recruiting and college coaches across the country must either adapt or risk falling behind.
At the University of Colorado, eight football players, including incoming freshman Jordan Seaton, and two men’s basketball stars (KJ Simpson and Cody Williams) own NIL valuations of over $150,000, according to On3.
On3’s NIL valuation algorithm is essentially based on four primary factors: performance, influence, exposure and deal data.
Below are the eight CU football players who currently have On3 NIL valuations of over $150,000:
RB Dylan Edwards
On3 NIL Valuation: $172K
The Kansas native exploded for four total touchdowns in his first college game and should only see his NIL valuation improve next season.
WR Will Sheppard
On3 NIL Valuation: $198K
The first new Buff on this list, Sheppard comes to Boulder after playing four seasons in the SEC at Vanderbilt.
WR LaJohntay Wester
On3 NIL Valuation: $316K
LaJohntay Wester, the brother of fellow incoming CU transfer Jaylen Wester, was a 1,000-yard receiver last season at Florida Atlantic.
OL Jordan Seaton
On3 NIL Valuation: $317K
Although he hasn’t played a college snap yet, Seaton is already one of Colorado’s most prominent names. The incoming freshman has marketed himself well and even made a few media appearances in Las Vegas last week ahead of the Super Bowl.
CB Cormani McClain
On3 NIL Valuation: $510K
McClain’s true freshman season was rocky at times, but the former five-star prospect is turning heads this winter both academically and in the weight room.
S Shilo Sanders
On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M
Shilo Sanders has starred in multiple commercials alongside his family members and currently owns 1 million followers on Instagram.
CB/WR Travis Hunter
On3 NIL Valuation: $2.3M
Including TikTok, Instagram and X, Travis Hunter owns about 2 million social media followers.
QB Shedeur Sanders
On3 NIL Valuation: $4.7M
Sanders has the highest player valuation in college football and is second to only Bronny James ($5.8 million) among all college athletes.