Updated look at Chiefs’ pending free agents for 2022

The 2021 NFL postseason has come to a close for the Kansas City Chiefs after a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. That also means it’s the perfect time to review the team’s pending free agents for the 2022 NFL offseason.

Brett Veach and the front office will have some difficult decisions to make, with several players slated to hit unrestricted free agency. Some of those players will receive extensions, while others have played their last snap for the team. Kansas City won’t be able to keep everyone, with two dozen contributors scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, plus more as exclusive rights and restricted free agents.

Below you’ll find a look at all of the 2022 free agents for the Chiefs and our thoughts their outlooks for the future:

S Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Chiefs beyond the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. In closing comments to the media after the loss to the Bengals, Mathieu got emotional when asked about his future with the team. Some have speculated it’s because he already knows what will transpire this offseason, but from his comments, it seems more to be about the fact that returning is out of his control. The last word from general manager Brett Veach was that they wanted to bring Mathieu back and that a contract extension would have to come in the 2022 offseason. If Kansas City can get their salary cap to a more amicable position, expect the team to at least make an attempt to bring Mathieu back.

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Chiefs traded multiple draft picks, including last year’s first-rounder, to acquire Orlando Brown Jr. in April. They’re unlikely to let him walk in free agency after making such an investment. The question now is whether he will be signed to a long-term extension in the offseason or will he be franchise tagged? It was reported shortly after the trade that the Chiefs were willing to use the franchise tag on him in 2022. Given what he’s likely looking for in terms of a long-term deal, the franchise tag seems to be the most likely solution.

DE Melvin Ingram

Ingram will be an interesting case study for Kansas City. The Chiefs traded to acquire him ahead of the trade deadline and he’s since helped to completely transform the defense this offseason. The team had shown interest in signing him during the 2021 free agency period, but he chose to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead. Ingram said he has aspirations to win a Super Bowl and return to Kansas City in 2022. We know that one of those things won’t be happening now, but will the other?

DT Jarran Reed

Reed wasn’t very productive early on in his tenure in Kansas City, but he seemed to settle into things later on. It’s tough to tell if he’s done enough to warrant a contract extension with the team, but he certainly contributed to some winning moments down the stretch, including a sack in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills. At the right price, I think the Chiefs would like to bring Reed back, but they could also let him walk and hope to fetch a compensatory pick in 2023.

CB Charvarius Ward

Ward has been the Chiefs’ best cover corner this season. They’ve invested a lot of development time in him after acquiring him from the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Typically, those are guys you want to keep around, but Ward’s performance might price him out of Kansas City. Valuations still have Ward set to earn upwards of $13 million per year on average with his next contract. Can the Chiefs afford to sign him long-term at that price? I’m not so certain.

RT Mike Remmers

Red beard finished the season on injured reserve for the Chiefs with back and knee injuries. It felt surprisingly similar to what happened with Mitchell Schwartz a season ago. While he’s proven to be a solid player at right tackle as a spot starter and depth, it seems like this might be the end of the line for Remmers in Kansas City.

WR Byron Pringle

Pringle signed a restricted free agent contract with the Chiefs in 2021. He currently is the closest thing to a No. 3 receiver on the roster. If they improve their depth at the position in 2022, it could bump him down the depth chart. At his age (28) it’s hard to see him going out and starting fresh with a new team. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kansas City extend Pringle on a one-year veteran salary benefit deal.

CB Mike Hughes

The Chiefs have wanted Hughes since he was coming out as a draft prospect at UCF, so they traded for him ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Hughes established himself as key depth on both defense and special teams, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors back in Week 14. I get the feeling that this is a player the team would like to continue to develop in 2022. At worst, he’s solid depth. At best, he competes for a starting gig.

DB Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen signed a one-year veteran salary benefit to return to Kansas City this past offseason. The former undrafted free agent out of BYU is coming off of one of the worst seasons of his career. He’s beloved by his teammates and the coaching staff, but the team would be wise to go their separate ways this offseason.

QB Chad Henne

The Chiefs have been grooming Shane Buechele to take over as the No. 2 quarterback. Henne has been the backup to Patrick Mahomes for a few seasons now and his heroics in the divisional round against the Browns will always be remembered. That said, he’s unlikely to return to Kansas City as the backup in 2022.

RB Darrel Williams

Williams is going to be an interesting case study for this team as well. They’ve invested a ton of development time and that paid off when he filled in for Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a starter this season. He amassed over 1,000 scrimmage yards before suffering a toe injury that limited him in the postseason. Does Kansas City decide to bring him back for another run in 2022? They might have to make a decision between Williams and. . .

RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon’s early-season performance had me thinking the team wouldn’t go out of their way to re-sign him. However, when the injuries mounted at the running back position, he stepped up in the postseason. If the Chiefs can re-sign him on a similar one-year deal as they did in 2021, I think they’d be wise to consider bringing McKinnon back.

OL Kyle Long

Long returned from retirement to play for the Chiefs this season, but he didn’t actually end up playing at all. An injury landed him on the PUP list to start the season and he was only active for a handful of games late in the year. I’d be surprised if Long was back with Kansas City next season.

LB Ben Niemann

Niemann performed better than Chiefs fans will give him credit for in his sub-package role this season. As the season went on, his role began to be diminished with more Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton in the lineup. The team should be looking to upgrade their depth at this position during the offseason.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year veteran salary benefit in 2021. It was the second year where he was expected to have a large market in free agency and he ultimately ended up returning to Kansas City. Upgrading the receiver position should be a big focus for Brett Veach this offseason, but I wouldn’t be shocked if there is a situation where Robinson is brought back to compete during the offseason.

WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon was waived after failing to make an impact on the 53-man roster this season. He was re-signed to the practice squad, signaling the Chiefs might not be done with Gordon yet. It’s possible he is re-signed on another one-year deal to come in and get a better grasp of the system this offseason.

TE Blake Bell

The Chiefs have a lot of depth at the tight end position behind Travis Kelce. It seems unlikely that Bell would be back in 2022, but he’s also been a very solid piece for the team this year (as he was in 2019). At the right number, Bell could easily be someone that the team brings back. He’s well-liked by the coaching staff and seems to play an important role on offense and special teams.

DE Alex Okafor

Okafor was a pleasant surprise as rotational depth, returning to Kansas City after his contract was voided. Expect Brett Veach to look for upgrades all-around at the defensive end position this offseason. With young players like Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring under contract, Okafor could be pushed out this season.

C Austin Blythe

Blythe has roots in the area and he’s solid and affordable depth. I’d be surprised if the team didn’t bring him back on a similar one-year deal to continue working as a backup on the offensive interior.

FB Michael Burton

Burton lived up to his reputation coming into Kansas City on a one-year deal in 2021. He’s a solid blocker on offense, a great receiver and he can get some tough yards in short-yardage situations. There are probably cheaper options in the draft or free agency, but if the team continues to roster a fullback, it’s probably best not to skimp and instead go all-out to make sure you have the best one.

DT Derrick Nnadi

Nnadi was the Chiefs’ most impactful draft pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He’s been a solid run-stuffing defensive tackle for several seasons now and hasn’t missed much time due to injury. The Chiefs signed DL Darius Stills and DL Lorenzo Neal Jr. to reserve/future contracts, signaling that they’re expecting some departures at the position in 2022 and a need for depth.

OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie was probably the biggest surprise for Kansas City in 2021. After a Super Bowl LV disaster, Wylie became one of the most valuable offensive linemen for the team and a solid backup right tackle. He was the top performance-based pay earner in 2020 because of the number of snaps that he played. Don’t be shocked if he tops the league in performance-based pay again this season after starting a number of games at right tackle. I’d be surprised if the Chiefs didn’t seek to retain Wylie in 2022, especially with the torn patellar tendon injury to Lucas Niang.

LB Dorian O'Daniel

It’s very hard to justify a roster spot for a player who only sees the field on special teams. He had some opportunities as a QB spy late in the season, which is more than in previous years. It feels like it’s time for Kansas City to move on from the former third-round pick unless he’s interested in signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

S Armani Watts

Watts played his role this season for Kansas City. In the few chances that he’s had to play this season, he’s performed well. He locked up Raiders TE Darren Waller in coverage, almost securing an interception against him. He also played some deep safety looks against the Bills in the divisional round. As a four-phase special teams player and a solid backup, the Chiefs should look to bring him back.

WR Marcus Kemp

Kemp has been one of the best special teamers in Kansas City since joining the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. This is his first season as an unrestricted free agent and I’d expect him to explore his options. He could ultimately rejoin the Chiefs if there is nothing better out there.

Restricted and exclusive rights free agents:

Restricted free agents: RFAs are players with three accrued seasons. They are allowed to negotiate with other teams even if they’re offered a contract tender. Those other teams can sign the restricted free agent to an offer sheet, but the Chiefs would then have the right to match the offer. If they don’t match the offer, depending on the tender type, they can receive draft compensation for the player.

CB Chris Lammons is the lone restricted free agent for the Chiefs in 2021. He’s one of the team’s best special teamers, so it’s likely that he returns in 2022 on an original round tender.

Exclusive right free agents: ERFAs are players on expiring contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons. They can only negotiate with their original team ahead of the new league year, and if they’re not tendered a contract, they become unrestricted free agents.

Here are the Chiefs’ ERFAs for 2022:

CB Deandre Baker

TE Jody Fortson

RB Derrick Gore

Each of these players contributed in 2021 and should be tendered ERFA contract offers in 2022. It’s not good business to let affordable talent walk out the door.

