Updated look at Chiefs’ pending free agents for 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs officially defended their championship title after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

While their work for the 2023 season is over, the team’s focus will now turn toward securing a third consecutive title next year to further cement Kansas City’s status as the NFL’s newest dynasty.

General manager Brett Veach may prefer that the team return all of its players next season, but history will show that players from Super Bowl squads don’t last long on the free agent market in the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco are all under contract for 2024, but other key contributors on Kansas City’s roster will have their chance to test the market to secure themselves huge paydays from teams vying for their services over the next few months.

Check out this list of all the Chiefs’ pending free agents ahead of the 2024 offseason:

DL Chris Jones

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mecole Hardman

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates after a game winning catch for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DB Mike Edwards

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) is introduced against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Donovan Smith

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (79) on field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LB Drue Tranquill

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

P Tommy Townsend

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

OL Nick Allegretti

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (73) after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL Tershawn Wharton

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LS James Winchester

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) plays in an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

RB Jerick McKinnon

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears uring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

QB Blaine Gabbert

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

TE Blake Bell

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 01: Blake Bell #81 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown in the game against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

DL Derrick Nnadi

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR Richie James

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) runs the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) chases during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DB Deon Bush

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates a Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LB Darius Harris

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 25: Darius Harris #47 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks in to the backfield pre snap during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cole Christiansen

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jody Fortson

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 20: Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs through the end zone after a kick off during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

DL Mike Danna

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

DL Malik Herring

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

DB Nazeeh Johnson

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Cochrane

(AP Photo/David Banks)

OL Mike Caliendo

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Gerrit Prince

Jun 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Gerrit Prince (86) participates in minicamp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire