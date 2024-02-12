Updated look at Chiefs’ pending free agents for 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs officially defended their championship title after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.
While their work for the 2023 season is over, the team’s focus will now turn toward securing a third consecutive title next year to further cement Kansas City’s status as the NFL’s newest dynasty.
General manager Brett Veach may prefer that the team return all of its players next season, but history will show that players from Super Bowl squads don’t last long on the free agent market in the offseason.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco are all under contract for 2024, but other key contributors on Kansas City’s roster will have their chance to test the market to secure themselves huge paydays from teams vying for their services over the next few months.
Check out this list of all the Chiefs’ pending free agents ahead of the 2024 offseason: