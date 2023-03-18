Updated look at Chiefs’ offseason roster following first waves of free agency

The offseason roster is beginning to take shape for the Kansas City Chiefs after the earliest waves of free agency.

As things currently stand, the Chiefs have 57 players on the 90-man roster. They’ll need to add 33 more between the remainder of free agency, the 2023 NFL draft and undrafted free agency. Should they keep all 10 of their draft picks next month, filling out the roster shouldn’t be a tough thing to accomplish, but they still have some work to do before then.

The team’s Super Bowl-winning roster has undergone some transformation with several veterans leaving via free agency. The front office in Kansas City seems comfortable with their decisions and in many ways, they’re betting on themselves to be able to fill a lot of remaining roster needs in the upcoming draft, just as they did a season ago.

Let’s take a look at the current roster and see which positions could see some additions by the end of next month:

Quarterback: 3

Patrick Mahomes Shane Buechele Chris Oladokun

Outlook:

Last season, the Chiefs carried five quarterbacks on the 90-man offseason roster. I’ve been told they’re not actively looking to add a veteran, but if the right guy shakes loose, it’s possible they could. Expect an undrafted free agent or late draft pick to help push Shane Buechele for the No. 2 spot.

Running back: 3

Isiah Pacheco Clyde Edwards-Helaire La’Mical Perine

Outlook:

Fans won’t want to hear it, but the Chiefs really need to add some depth here. Bring back Jerick McKinnon, draft someone to who can be a long-term complement to Isiah Pacheco and find a fullback (Yes, Andy Reid will always have one on the roster) in undrafted free agency.

Wide receiver: 9

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Skyy Moore Cornell Powell Ihmir Smith-Marsette Jerrion Ealy Justyn Ross John Ross Ty Fryfogle

Outlook:

The Chiefs had 12 receivers on the 90-man offseason roster last year. I see them making another addition either via trade or free agency before eventually adding a top-100 receiver in the 2023 NFL draft and several in undrafted free agency.

Tight end: 5

Travis Kelce Noah Gray Jody Fortson Kendall Blanton Matt Bushman

Outlook:

Last year, the Chiefs carried eight tight ends on the 90-man offseason roster. This is a really deep draft class and Kansas City’s used 12 and 13 personnel at one of the highest rates in the league last season. Look for the team, to add a few more pieces here.

Offensive tackle: 4

Jawaan Taylor Lucas Niang Prince Tega Wanogho Darian Kinnard

Outlook:

I think if you’re Kansas City, you want to keep throwing more darts at this position. Maybe you grab a veteran later in free agency, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few draft picks who can play left or right tackle.

Offensive guard: 4

Joe Thuney Trey Smith Nick Allegretti Mike Caliendo

Outlook:

This group could use a few fresh faces in terms of depth. With Darian Kinnard likely playing the offensive interior moving forward, it’s probably safe to stick with undrafted free agents here.

Center: 2

Creed Humphrey Austin Reiter

Outlook:

With Nick Allegretti also doubling as a center, this position group is pretty much set. They’ll probably add an undrafted free agent for the fourth string in training camp.

Defensive tackle: 4

Chris Jones Tershawn Wharton Danny Shelton Daniel Wise

Outlook:

This position group needs the most work in my opinion. Right now, they have an outsized amount of guys who can reduce and play 3-tech that are also edge rushers. Outside of Danny Shelton, they’re lacking big bodies who can get in there and plug up the running game. Look for another addition in free agency and another in the 2023 NFL draft.

Edge rusher: 5

George Karlaftis Charles Omenihu Mike Danna Joshua Kaindoh Malik Herring

Outlook:

The Chiefs really need at least one quality addition here, whether that’s bringing back a veteran like Frank Clark or Carlos Dunlap, or adding a player with a high draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Linebacker: 6

Nick Bolton Willie Gay Jr. Drue Tranquill Leo Chenal Jack Cochrane Cole Christiansen

Outlook:

The Chiefs carried nine linebackers on the 90-man roster last year, but they didn’t have the same level of continuity they have this year. I’d expect an undrafted free agent or two added to this group, but nothing more.

Cornerback: 6

L’Jarius Sneed Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Joshua Williams Nazeeh Johnson Dicaprio Bootle

Outlook:

With a loaded 2023 NFL draft class, expect the Chiefs to make some additions here via the draft and undrafted free agency. Last season, the team carried 10 corners on the 90-man roster.

Safety: 3

Justin Reid Bryan Cook Mike Edwards

Outlook:

The Chiefs typically carry four safeties on the 53-man roster and six to eight on the 90-man roster. Expect some more additions here, likely via the draft and undrafted free agency.

Special teams: 3

LS James Winchester P Tommy Townsend K Harrison Butker

Outlook:

Outside of Winchester retiring suddenly, I think this group is probably set for the 2023 NFL season.

