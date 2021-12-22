An updated look at the Big 12 recruiting class rankings

It was an offseason like no other in the Big 12 conference this season.

Three Big 12 schools took part in one of the wildest coaching carousels in college football history. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma in shambles after unexpectedly taking off to USC while TCU and Texas Tech fired their coaches midseason.

Oklahoma and TCU took a hit while Texas Tech was able to bolster their 2022 class after the coaching change.

Another major offseason storyline in the conference was the Texas vs Texas Tech recruiting battle for top transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers. The former five-star ended up signing with the Longhorns after taking visits to both schools.

The Big 12 has also seen notable players enter the transfer portal such as Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, TCU’s Zach Evans, Texas’ Casey Thompson and many others.

With all of the chaos leading to the early signing day, let’s take a look at how each recruiting class in the conference ranks according to 247Sports:

Kansas (Big 12 rank: No. 10, National rank: No. 105)

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

TCU (Big 12 rank: No. 9, National rank: No. 62)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (Big 12 rank: No. 8, National rank: No. 60)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (Big 12 rank: No. 7, National rank: No. 39)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (Big 12 rank: No. 6, National rank: No. 33)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia (Big 12 rank: No. 5, National rank: No. 32)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State (Big 12 rank: No. 4, National rank: No. 30)

Syndication: The Ames Tribune

Oklahoma State ( Big 12 rank: No. 3, National rank No. 26)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (Big 12 rank: No. 2, National rank: No. 10)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (Big 12 rank: No. 1, National rank: No. 5)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

