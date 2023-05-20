Updated look at Big 12 football recruiting rankings for 2024

Many of the top prospects in the country for the 2024 recruiting class are beginning to narrow down their recruitment to a select group of schools.

As is every year, the recruiting rankings will remain a game of see-saw until we approach December. However, you can get a good indication of how a program is doing on the recruiting trail by their strong relationships with certain prospects.

Texas remains in strong position with several of the top prospects in the nation for the 2024 cycle, including five-star running back Jerrick Gibson and five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson.

Including the four new additions to the conference, let’s take an early look at how each Big 12 program is doing on the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports.

Houston (No. 88 nationally)

Big 12 newcomer Houston only has one commit in its 2024 recruiting class at this time in three-star EDGE Zion Taylor. Like the other three additions to the Big 12, their recruiting rankings will likely rise over the coming years.

West Virginia (No. 65 nationally)

West Virginia is expected to have a down year on the field and likely on the recruiting trail as well. The Mountaineers have three three-star commits for the 2024 cycle at this time.

Texas (No. 58 nationally)

While Texas only has three commits in their 2024 class right now, they’re in the mix for several of the nation’s top recruits. Expect the Longhorns to drastically climb up these rankings within the next few months.

BYU (No. 57 nationally)

BYU is off to a solid start to the 2024 class with four three-star commits, led by EDGE Siosefa Brown.

Kansas (No. 51 nationally)

Kansas is steadily making progress under head coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks have four three-star commits in the 2024 class at this time, led by running back Red Martel.

TCU (No. 48 nationally)

TCU is losing a lot of production from their national championship appearance last season. The Horned Frogs need a solid recruiting class this cycle. Currently, it consists of four three-star recruits.

UCF (No. 47 nationally)

Like many other Big 12 teams at the moment, UCF has four three-star recruits in its 2024 class. That’s a promising sign for UCF, as many believe Gus Malzahn’s team could surprise some in 2023.

Baylor (No. 41 nationally)

Dave Aranda’s 2024 class consists of five three-star prospects. Their defensive unit has several question marks entering the 2023 season and only two of their current commits will join that side of the ball.

Kansas State (No. 37 nationally)

Kansas State is one of the favorites to compete for the Big 12 title this season. In order to keep progressing, the Wildcats need to consistently put together strong recruiting classes. At the time, Chris Klieman has five commits from three-star prospects in the 2024 class.

Iowa State (No. 33 nationally)

Iowa State is in this position due to having seven commits for the 2024 cycle. However, each of the commits are three-star prospects. Matt Campbell will need to land a few elite players if he hopes to compete for a Big 12 title in the foreseeable future.

Oklahoma State (No. 30 nationally)

Like Iowa State, Oklahoma State has seven commits for the 2024 cycle and each are listed as three-star prospects. Mike Gundy faces an uphill climb in rebuilding his roster via the recruiting ranks and/or transfer portal.

Oklahoma (No. 27 nationally)

Oklahoma is off to a strong start to its 2024 recruiting class with four four-star and two three-star commits. The class is led by wide receiver Zion Kearney.

Texas Tech (No. 21 nationally)

Joey McGuire appears to be turning Texas Tech around in a flash. The Red Raiders are a contender for the Big 12 title this season, which should assist in bringing in one of the top recruiting classes in the conference. Texas Tech currently has nine commits in its 2024 class.

Cincinnati (No. 18 nationally)

Cincinnati tops the recruiting rankings at this time due to having 10 commits in its class. The top rated commit in the class is four-star linebacker Qua Birdsong. However, with several months to go for this recruiting cycle, Texas or Oklahoma will likely secure this spot in the rankings at some point in the fall.

