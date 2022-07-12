Updated look at Bears wide receiver depth after N’Keal Harry trade

The Chicago Bears have traded for wide receiver N’Keal Harry, sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange. It’s a low-risk, high-reward trade for first-year general manager Ryan Poles.

Harry, a former first-round pick by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL draft, hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing. Harry has totaled 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with New England. But perhaps a fresh start is what he needs.

The Bears have been criticized for their unproven wide receiver room, especially with quarterback Justin Fields entering a pivotal second season. Darnell Mooney is the only proven wideout in the group. Now, Harry joins the group with a chance to carve out a role for himself in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Following the Harry trade, here’s a look at the Bears’ wide receiver depth:

Darnell Mooney

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney is Chicago’s top wide receiver heading into 2022. Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, where he cemented himself as a playmaker for the Bears. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

Byron Pringle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Pringle projects to be a starting wideout for the Bears this season. Pringle was buried on the depth chart in Kansas City, and he has the chance to establish himself as a playmaker in Chicago. Poles knows what Pringle brings to the table from their time with the Chiefs, and Pringle is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Bears.

Velus Jones Jr.

USA Today Sports

Velus Jones Jr. is expected to play a significant role as a rookie. Jones isn’t the most polished receiver, but he’s an absolute speedster (just look at his 4.31 40-yard time). Not to mention, Jones is one of the best run-and-catch receivers in this year’s draft class. Jones is on the older side as a rookie (he’ll be 25 years old when the season starts), but he’s got the potential to develop into a playmaker in this offense.

Story continues

N'Keal Harry

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

N’Keal Harry joins the Bears with a chance for a fresh start following a disappointing three seasons with the Patriots. Harry is a former first-round pick who didn’t live up to his billing, totaling 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with New England. But he’s a big-bodied receiver who has a chance to reinvent himself with the Bears.

[pickup_prop id=”26094″>

Equanimeous St. Brown

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Equanimeous St. Brown will serve as a solid depth option for the Bears, which is similar to his role with the Packers. He’s dealt with injuries, which found him slipping down the depth chart in favor of guys like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. St. Brown worked with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay, so he has a good understanding of Getsy’s scheme.

Dante Pettis

USA Today Sports

The Bears added a veteran wideout in Dante Pettis this offseason, where he figures to compete for one of those final receiver spots on the roster. Pettis, a former second-round pick by the 49ers in 2018, impressed during his rookie season. But he failed to catch on in San Francisco and was traded to the Giants. Perhaps a change of scenery is what Pettis needs.

Tajae Sharpe

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears added another veteran receiver in Tajae Sharpe, who will look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. Sharpe, a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2016, saw significant action with Tennessee in his first four seasons, with the exception of the 2017 season when he landed on injured reserve. Last season, he saw action in 15 games with the Falcons, logging 25 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns.

David Moore

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

David Moore is another solid depth option at wide receiver. In his first three years with the Seahawks, Moore had 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. Moore, who appears to have impressed during his tryout at voluntary minicamp, will compete for the WR5/WR6 spot. Moore is also a solid special teams contributor, where he played exclusively during stints with the Broncos and Packers last season.

Dazz Newsome

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Dazz Newsome didn’t contribute much during his rookie season after spending most of the year on the practice squad. He’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot, where a full offseason should help him. But he projects to be a WR5 or WR6. But with the Bears in need of a punt returner, perhaps Newsome can carve himself a key special teams role.

Nsimba Webster

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Nsimba Webster was claimed off waivers last September, where he was a depth receiver and primary punt returner. He was waived on Oct. 5 and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. Webster signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears earlier this offseason. He projects to be a depth piece on the practice squad.

Chris Finke

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears claimed Chris Finke off waivers from the Chiefs following the NFL draft. Finke, a former undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, has yet to see action in the NFL after a five-year career at Notre Dame. He signed with Kansas City in May 2021, which is when GM Ryan Poles served as the Chiefs executive director of player personnel. Finke faces an uphill battle for a roster spot.

Isaiah Coulter

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Isaiah Coulter spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad. He appeared in just two games for the Bears last season in a depth role. Coulter signed a reserve/future deal earlier this offseason. He isn’t expected to land on the active roster but is a candidate for the practice squad.

Kevin Shaa

AP Photo/James Kenney

Kevin Shaa signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following a solid college career at Liberty. Shaa logged 82 catches for 1,364 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years. While he’s not likely to earn a roster spot, he’s a prime candidate for the practice squad.

[listicle id=510387]

1

1