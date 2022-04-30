Updated look at Bears wide receiver depth after Velus Jones Jr. addition

The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, which addressed a huge need on offense.

While the Bears opted to go for the speedy Jones over some more proven wideouts, they finally added a weapon for quarterback Justin Fields. He joins a receiving corp that includes Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. Jones is a raw talent, but his speed is out of this world, which gives him the potential to be dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense.

With the addition of Jones, here’s a look at the Bears’ wide receiver depth:

Darnell Mooney

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney is currently Chicago’s top wide receiver. Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, where he cemented himself as a playmaker for the Bears. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

Byron Pringle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Pringle projects to be a starting wideout for the Bears this season. Pringle was buried on the depth chart in Kansas City, and he has the chance to establish himself as a playmaker in Chicago. Poles knows what Pringle brings to the table from their time with the Chiefs, and Pringle is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Bears.

Velus Jones Jr.

USA Today Sports

Velus Jones Jr. projects to serve as Chicago’s WR3 behind Mooney and Pringle. Jones isn’t the most polished receiver, but he’s an absolute speedster (just look at his 4.31 40-yard time). Not to mention, Jones is one of the best run-and-catch receivers in this draft class. He also figures to serve as a key special teams contributor, as he was explosive in the return game during his time at Tennessee. Jones is on the older side as a rookie (he’ll be 25 years old when the season starts), but he’s got the potential to develop into a playmaker in this offense.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Story continues

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Equanimeous St. Brown will serve as a solid depth option for the Bears, which is similar to his role with the Packers. He’s dealt with injuries, which found him slipping down the depth chart in favor of guys like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. St. Brown worked with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay, so he has a good understanding of Getsy’s scheme.

David Moore

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

David Moore is another solid depth option at wide receiver. In his first three years with the Seahawks, Moore had 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. Moore, who appears to have impressed during his tryout at voluntary minicamp, will compete for the WR4/WR5 spot. Moore is also a solid special teams contributor, where he played exclusively during stints with the Broncos and Packers last season.

Dazz Newsome

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Dazz Newsome didn’t contribute much during his rookie season after spending most of the year on the practice squad. He’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot, where a full offseason should help him. But he projects to be a WR5 or WR6. But with the Bears in need of a punt returner, perhaps Newsome can carve himself a key special teams role.

Nsimba Webster

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Nsimba Webster was claimed off waivers last September, where he was a depth receiver and primary punt returner. He was waived on Oct. 5 and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. Webster signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears earlier this offseason. He projects to be a depth piece on the practice squad.

Isaiah Coulter

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Isaiah Coulter spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad. He appeared in just two games for the Bears last season in a depth role. Coulter signed a reserve/future deal earlier this offseason. He isn’t expected to land on the active roster but is a candidate for the practice squad.

[listicle id=506301]

[listicle id=506259]

1

1