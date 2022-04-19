Updated look at Bears tight end depth after James O’Shaughnessy signing

The Chicago Bears signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year deal, which makes him the third tight end move in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles.

O’Shaughnessy, a former fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, has played seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2015-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-21). He has 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns.

O’Shaughnessy was drafted by the Chiefs during Poles’ tenure, and he provides additional depth at tight end for the Bears, where he figures to serve as another backup for Cole Kmet.

With the addition of O’Shaughnessy, here’s a look at the Bears’ tight end depth:

Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet is entering his third season, where he’s expected to serve as the starting tight end for a second straight year. Kmet is coming off an encouraging sophomore season, where he saw his production double since his rookie year with 60 catches for 612 yards and no touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver behind Darnell Mooney. But with Jimmy Graham out of the picture, Kmet figures to get more of a chance to contribute in the red zone.

Ryan Griffin

Ryan Griffin provides some depth at the tight end position, where the expectation is he’ll serve as Kmet’s backup. Griffin is a 10-year veteran, where he’ll be able to bring leadership to a young tight end group. He’s served primarily as a backup tight end, but he’s seen his fair share of targets in that role throughout his career. Griffin is someone who can contribute as a pass catcher and in run blocking.

James O'Shaughnessy

James O’Shaughnessy is another depth signing at the tight end position, and it’s not a surprise to find him in Chicago. O’Shaughnessy was drafted by the Chiefs when Poles was a college scouting director in Kansas City, so he’s familiar with him. He’s played seven years between the Chiefs and Jaguars. O’Shaughnessy becomes the second homegrown Chicago native tight end — he grew up in Naperville and attended Illinois State University — joining Kmet.

Jesper Horsted

Jesper Horsted is returning to the Bears on a one-year deal, where the hope is he’ll get a chance to contribute on offense under this new regime. Horsted has served as a depth option at tight end throughout his career. But when he’s been given the chance, he’s produced. Which is why it was a surprise he was only targeted just three times last season, where he caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

