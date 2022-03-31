Updated look at Bears safety depth after Dane Cruikshank signing

The Chicago Bears signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year deal, which makes him the second safety move in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year deal to serve as depth at safety. But there are still questions about who will start alongside starter Eddie Jackson in 2022. Could Cruikshank factor in?

Cruikshank, a former fifth round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s played in 44 games, including four starts. Last season, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games with four starts, totaling 43 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He has one career interception that came in 2020.

With the addition of Cruikshank, here’s a look at the Bears’ safety depth:

Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson has come under scrutiny over the last couple of years, but he has a fresh slate in Matt Eberflus’ defense. He hasn’t managed an interception in the last two seasons after notching 10 in his first three years. Jackson has the second-highest cap hit at $15.09 million, and he’s going to need to rebound in this new defense. Jackson is the only safety currently on the roster who’s a lock for a starting job.

DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Bears have only re-signed two players that were on the roster last season, and the most important is safety DeAndre Houston-Carson. While he’s not a big name, he’s someone who’s proven to a be a key contributor on special teams and as a depth piece at safety as he can step in when needed. Houston-Carson is coming off a career year with Chicago, where he totaled 51 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Dane Cruikshank

Dane Cruikshank is an intriguing addition for the Bears. While he wasn’t a full-time starter during his time with the Titans, he stepped up when called upon. Cruikshank earned the nickname of “Tight End Eraser” for his ability to contend with the likes of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, among others. While it’s unlikely he’ll serve as a starter opposite Jackson, Cruikshank is a valuable depth option who will be a core special teamer for Chicago.

