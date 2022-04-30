Updated look at Bears safety depth after Jaquan Brisker addition

The Chicago Bears selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, which addressed another need in the secondary for general manager Ryan Poles.

Brisker provides an upgrade at the safety position, where there are questions about who will start opposite Eddie Jackson. Brisker projects to contribute immediately in a starting role as a rookie, where he has the potential to develop into a playmaker in the defensive backfield.

With the addition of Brisker, here’s a look at the Bears’ safety depth:

Eddie Jackson

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson has come under scrutiny over the last couple of years, but he has a fresh slate in Matt Eberflus’ defense. He hasn’t managed an interception in the last two seasons after notching 10 in his first three years. Jackson has the second-highest cap hit at $15.09 million, and he’s going to need to rebound in this new defense. Jackson is the only safety currently on the roster who’s a lock for a starting job.

Jaquan Brisker

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker was a great value pick for the Bears at 48th overall, and he addresses a big need in the secondary. Brisker projects to serve as a starter opposite Jackson at safety, where Chicago gets another ball-hawk for Matt Eberflus’ defense. Brisker is an instinctive athlete with a nice combination of size, speed and strength and he has the potential to develop into an impact contributor for the Bears for years to come.

DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Bears have only re-signed two players that were on the roster last season, and the most important is safety DeAndre Houston-Carson. While he’s not a big name, he’s someone who’s proven to a be a key contributor on special teams and as a depth piece at safety as he can step in when needed. Houston-Carson is coming off a career year with Chicago, where he totaled 51 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

Dane Cruikshank

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Cruikshank is an intriguing addition for the Bears. While he wasn’t a full-time starter during his time with the Titans, he stepped up when called upon. Cruikshank earned the nickname of “Tight End Eraser” for his ability to contend with the likes of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, among others. While it’s unlikely he’ll serve as a starter opposite Jackson, Cruikshank is a valuable depth option who will be a core special teamer for Chicago.

