Updated look at Bears receiver depth after David Moore signing

The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver David Moore, where general manager Ryan Poles continues to add valuable depth signings.

Moore, a former seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL draft, found success early in his young career. During his first three seasons in Seattle, he eclipsed 1,000 yards and totaled 13 touchdowns. He’s also been a core special teams contributor.

Wide receiver is one of Chicago’s top needs this offseason as surrounding quarterback Justin Fields with weapons remains a top priority. The addition of Moore certainly doesn’t impact an expected selection of a top wideout in the 2022 NFL draft. But it’s a nice depth signing for a roster that’s far from being filled out.

With the addition of Moore, here’s a look at the Bears’ wide receiver depth:

Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney is currently Chicago’s top wide receiver. Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, where he cemented himself as a playmaker for the Bears. Things are looking up for Mooney entering Year 3, where he’ll look to build on his chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields and continue to grow as a downfield threat.

Byron Pringle

Byron Pringle projects to be a starting wideout for the Bears this season, be it a WR2 or WR3 option. Pringle was buried on the depth chart in Kansas City, and he has the chance to establish himself as a playmaker in Chicago. Poles knows what Pringle brings to the table from their time with the Chiefs, and Pringle is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Bears.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Equanimeous St. Brown will serve as a solid depth option for the Bears, which is similar to his role with the Packers. He’s dealt with injuries, which found him slipping down the depth chart in favor of guys like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. St. Brown worked with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay, so he has a good understanding of Getsy’s scheme.

David Moore

David Moore is another solid depth option at wide receiver. In his first three years with the Seahawks, Moore had 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. Moore, who appears to have impressed during his tryout at voluntary minicamp, will compete for the WR4/WR5 spot. Moore is also a solid special teams contributor, where he played exclusively during stints with the Broncos and Packers last season.

Dazz Newsome

Dazz Newsome didn’t contribute much during his rookie season after spending most of the year on the practice squad. He’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot, where a full offseason should help him. But he projects to be a WR5 or WR6. But with the Bears in need of a punt returner, perhaps Newsome can carve himself a key special teams role.

Nsimba Webster

Nsimba Webster was claimed off waivers last September, where he was a depth receiver and primary punt returner. He was waived on Oct. 5 and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. Webster signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears earlier this offseason. He projects to be a depth piece on the practice squad.

Isaiah Coulter

Isaiah Coulter spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad. He appeared in just two games for the Bears last season in a depth role. Coulter signed a reserve/future deal earlier this offseason. He isn’t expected to land on the active roster but is a candidate for the practice squad.

