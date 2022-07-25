Updated look at Bears offensive line depth after Michael Schofield signing

The Bears addressed a huge need along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of veteran Michael Schofield, the team announced ahead of the start of training camp.

The offensive line has several concerns heading into the season, including who will be starting at the tackle positions. But right guard was easily the biggest weakness on the line.

With Schofield joining the roster, he figures to be the favorite to start at right guard in 2022. He’ll be competing against Sam Mustipher, who was the starter at right guard for most of the offseason program.

Following the addition of Schofield, here’s a look at the Bears’ offensive line depth:

Cody Whitehair

Cody Whitehair is coming off arguably his worst season with the Bears, but he’s still been a solid offensive lineman since being drafted by Chicago in 2016. Whitehair has played primarily left guard, although he’s also spent time at center. With the addition of Lucas Patrick, it seems a safe bet for Whitehair to remain at left guard.

Lucas Patrick

Lucas Patrick comes to Chicago with experience playing in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system. He’s a versatile interior lineman who’s played three different positions — left guard, center and right guard. Patrick revealed that he was brought in to serve as the center, which gives Justin Fields someone with experience snapping him the ball.

Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins missed most of his rookie season after back surgery during training camp. When he did return, he saw limited action at left tackle, including two starts. Jenkins has settled into the right tackle spot. Jenkins was working with the second-team offense during the final week of OTAs and during minicamp. We’ll see where he lines up coming training camp.

Larry Borom

Larry Borom got his first starting opportunity at right tackle in Week 8, replacing an injured Germain Ifedi, and he was an immediate upgrade. He held his own against some of the best pass rushers and showed versatility playing both right and left tackle. Borom has seen action both at left tackle and right tackle this offseason, so it’s still a question of where he’ll be lining up.

Michael Schofield

The Bears signed veteran Michael Schofield to a one-year deal ahead of training camp, where he projects to fill a huge hold within the interior. Schofield has started 81 regular season games during his seven-year career, where he’s seen time at multiple positions along the offensive line. But he’s played right guard for most of it, which makes sense for a team like the Bears with a gaping hole at right guard. At this point, it’s a safe assumption that Schofield will be the starting right guard come Week 1.

Braxton Jones

Braxton Jones was the first offensive lineman selected by Chicago in the draft, and he could contribute immediately as a rookie. Jones has experience playing both left and right tackle at the collegiate level, but he’s been seeing reps at left tackle with the first-team offense during the final week of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Jones is emerging as a contender for the starting left tackle job.

Sam Mustipher

The Bears tendered Sam Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this offseason. Mustipher started 17 games at center for Chicago last season, but he was a liability on the offensive line. While many expected Mustipher not to factor into any starting plans, he was getting reps at right guard with the first-time offense. But with Schofield on the roster, it’s hard to imagine Mustipher in that starting role.

Julién Davenport

Julién Davenport reunites with Matt Eberflus in Chicago after spending last year with the Colts. He appeared in nine games, including four starts. Davenport, a former fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, spent the 2018 season as the starting left tackle for the Texans. He was later dealt to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade. Davenport projects as a potential swing tackle for the Bears.

Zachary Thomas

Zachary Thomas is a versatile offensive lineman with experience playing three different positions during his time at San Diego State. While Thomas has played primarily right tackle (17 games) and left tackle (12), he started out as a guard. Thomas saw reps with the starters when Whitehair was an excused absence in minicamp, an indication Thomas could be the next-man-up at left guard for Chicago.

Doug Kramer

Doug Kramer is a homegrown product, growing up in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, and playing football at Illinois. Kramer is the lone center taken in the draft by the Bears, where he’s a developmental prospect behind starter Lucas Patrick. But he also has experience playing guard. Kramer saw starting reps at center during team drills during one minicamp practice, an indication he might be Patrick’s backup.

Ja'Tyre Carter

Ja’Tyre Carter is one of the more intriguing prospects coming out of the draft for the Bears. He was a four-year starter during his time at Southern, where he made 37 starts at left tackle. But he projects to kick inside to guard at the NFL level. We’ll see if Carter can develop into a starter down the line. But for now, he’s good depth at both guard and tackle for Chicago.

Shon Coleman

The Bears signed Shon Coleman earlier this offseason, the latest former Colt to join Eberflus’ roster. Coleman, a former third-round pick in 2016, started every game at right tackle for the Browns in 2017. He was traded to the 49ers in 2018, although he didn’t played in a regular season game. Coleman missed the 2019 season due to injury and opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Coleman projects as depth at tackle.

Lachavious Simmons

Lachavious Simmons, a former seventh-round pick, also was tendered by the Bears as an exclusive rights free agent not long ago. He played in two games in 2021, including one start, at right tackle. Simmons doesn’t factor into the starting lineup and will serve as depth at tackle.

Willie Wright

The Bears signed Willie Wright to a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason. Wright previously spent time with the Falcons on their practice squad. He figures to have a chance at earning a spot on the practice squad.

Dieter Eiselen

Dieter Eiselen, who signed a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason, has played in just three NFL games. He spent most of the last two seasons on the Bears’ practice squad. The 25-year-old is projected to have the same fate this season.

Jean Delance

Jean Delance was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida, where he comes to the Bears looking to earn a roster spot. Delance played primarily at right tackle during his collegiate career. Unfortunately for Delance, it’s an uphill battle for a spot on the 53-man roster. But he should factor into the mix for practice squad.

