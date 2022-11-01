Updated look at Bears’ linebacker depth after Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears are trading star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein.

The linebacker group was already a big question mark this season — and that was before Smith was dealt to the Ravens. There are a number of unproven commodities at linebacker, but there should be options for some younger players, like Jack Sanborn, to get additional reps.

Following Smith’s departure, here’s a look at the Bears’ linebacker depth, which now features four linebackers on the active roster:

Nicholas Morrow

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Morrow is now the leader in the linebacker room following Smith’s departure. The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason, and he’s occupying the MIKE linebacker role in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Through eight games, Morrow has totaled 56 tackles, including three for a loss.

Matt Adams

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Adams is currently on injured reserve and not a member of the active roster, but he should make his return to the roster in the next few weeks. Adams suffered a calf injury in a Week 5 loss to the Vikings, and he’s eligible to return as early as Week 10, when Chicago hosts the Lions at Soldier Field. Adams was the starting SAM linebacker before his injury.

Jack Sanborn

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn was one of the Bears’ preseason standouts, where he showcased his instincts and intensity both on defense and special teams. Sanborn is listed on the depth chart as Roquan Smith’s backup at WILL linebacker, an indicator we could see a lot more of Sanborn this season.

Joe Thomas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Joe Thomas has been one of the more reliable linebackers, behind Smith, this season. While he started the season on the practice squad, he’s been the backup SAM linebacker to Matt Adams. When Adams has been out, he’s been the guy at the position. Now with Smith’s departure, Thomas is an important depth piece at the linebacker position.

A.J. Klein

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears received two 2023 draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein in the Smith trade, and Klein is a solid depth option on the roster. Klein is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2013 NFL draft. His previous stops also include the Saints (2017-19), Bills (2020-21), Giants (2022) and Ravens (2022).

Sterling Weatherford

USA Today Sports

Sterling Weatherford was claimed off waivers by the Bears before the start of the season. Weatherford signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) had an impressive training camp, where he made plays all over the field. So far with Chicago, he’s played primarily on special teams. He should get more looks with Smith gone.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire