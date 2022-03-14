Updated look at Bears interior defensive line depth after Larry Ogunjobi signing

The Chicago Bears are expected signing of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, which makes him the first official splash in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles.

As the Bears transition to a 4-3 defense, there was a need to lock down the 3-technique spot with the expected departure of Akiem Hicks. Chicago appears to have found that with Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi, 27, is coming off a career with the Bengals, where he had 49 tackles, including 12 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and 16 QB hits in the regular season. He was a big part of Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run. But he missed the final three postseason games with a foot injury that required surgery.

With the additional of Ogunjobi, here’s a look at the Bears’ interior defensive line depth:

Larry Ogunjobi

The Bears landed their first big free agency move with the addition of Larry Ogunjobi, who’s a quality 3-technique for this defense. Ogunjobi is coming off a career year with the Bengals, and he was a big reason for their defense’s success down the stretch. Ogunjobi immediately becomes Chicago’s starting 3-tech, which leaves the 1-technique up for grabs.

Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga, a seventh-round pick in 2021, is coming off an encouraging rookie season, where he saw significant time in place of an injured Eddie Goldman and held his own. Tonga showed he can be a powerful run stopper in the middle of the defensive line, and his potential moving forward is exciting. Tonga is the current top option at the 1-technique spot, especially if Chicago decides to move forward without Bilal Nichols.

Mario Edwards

Mario Edwards signed a three-year extension with the Bears last offseason, and he’s been a key reserve along the defensive line. Edwards should have some versatility on the Bears defensive line with the ability to play as a 3-technique, where he would back up Ogunjobi, or coming off the edge. He’ll be a key rotational player for Chicago as they transition to a 4-3 defense.

Angelo Blackson

Angelo Blackson was signed last offseason to serve as depth along the interior of the defensive line, but he found himself thrust into more of a starting role due to injuries to Akiem Hicks. Blackson was solid all season and saw a spike in production near the end of the season. He’s a reliable rotational player who could certainly factor into the plans for 2022. While Blackson is certainly a cap casualty candidate, it’s hard to imagine Poles pulling the trigger with the lack of depth along the interior.

LaCale London

LaCale London spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad. He appeared in just one game last season — a Week 15 contest against the Vikings when Chicago was ravaged by COVID-19. At this point, London is nothing more than a practice squad player who doesn’t appear poised to contribute in 2022.

Auzoyah Alufohai

Auzoyah Alufohai split his 2021 season on the Bears and Packers practice squads. He signed with Chicago on Sept. 1 and was released shortly after. Then in November, he joined Green Bay’s practice squad for a couple of weeks before being released on Nov. 16. He rejoined the Bears practice squad on Dec. 16 before signing a reserve/futures contract with Chicago on Jan. 11. Alufohai is nothing more than a practice squad player who doesn’t appear likely to factor into Chicago’s plans.

