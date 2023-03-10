Updated look at Bears’ draft selections after comp picks

With the 2023 NFL draft less than two months away, all eyes are on the Chicago Bears and what they’re going to do with the No. 1 pick.

The expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will trade out of the top spot in order to land additional compensation, especially considering the number of holes on the roster.

On Thursday, the Bears were awarded a seventh-round compensatory pick by the NFL as part of a “supplemental selection,” which is awarded when the number of compensatory selections is less than 32. They’re given out in terms of draft order, so the Bears and Texans both got an additional seventh-round pick.

Chicago currently has nine selections in the 2023 NFL draft. Here’s a look at the those finalized picks ahead of the start of free agency:

Round 1, No. 1

Round 2, No. 53 (from Ravens)

Round 3, No. 64

Round 4, No. 103

Round 4, No. 133 (from Eagles)

Round 5, No. 135

Round 5, No. 148 (from Ravens via Patriots)*

Round 7, No. 218

Round 7, No. 258 (compensatory pick)

It’s reasonable to assume this list will grow closer to the draft, as the Bears are leaning toward trading away the first overall pick. And with no shortage of roster holes, the Bears can use all of the draft picks they can get.

