Updated look at AFC playoff picture after Steelers-Ravens 'SNF' matchup in Week 17
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
Thirteen NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Washington is officially eliminated from the playoffs.
The New York Giants punched their postseason ticket wtih a 38-10 rout of the Colts, while Tampa Bay secured its second consecutive NFC South title.
The AFC South will be decided on Saturday night.
The NFLPA will file an official grievance against the Panthers for field conditions in Lions' Week 16 loss
The lawsuit was filed against the social media platform in San Francisco State Court on Thursday.
How the internet reacted to the Chargers' win over the Rams on Sunday.
The Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday night showdown that could decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Here is Sal Maiorana's preview.
The Chargers struggled through midseason because of injuries, but with players returning they've won four in a row and look like a Super Bowl team.
Some bulletin board material from Bengals RB Joe Mixon.
Christian McCaffrey had high praise for Brandon Aiyuk's performance in the 49ers' 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Which run game steps up and which one falls flat?
Sunday Night Football is going as expected in Baltimore. The teams combined for 38 runs, 19 passes, 12 completions, 271 yards and 13 points in the first half. The Ravens lead 10-3 at halftime. Cameron Heyward‘s unnecessary roughness penalty with 11 seconds left, after stopping J.K. Dobbins short of the line to gain on third [more]
Follow this bitter NFC North battle at Lambeau Field live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Kenny Pickett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night and improbably keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
The Steelers were fighting for their playoff lives. The Ravens were fighting to remain alive in the AFC North race. A defensive battle came down to the wire, with Najee Harris catching a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett with 56 seconds left to give the Steelers a 16-13 win. The Steelers moved to 8-8 [more]
For the first time since the 2016 season, the Giants are in the playoffs.
