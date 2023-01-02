Updated look at AFC playoff picture after Steelers-Ravens 'SNF' matchup in Week 17

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football is going as expected in Baltimore. The teams combined for 38 runs, 19 passes, 12 completions, 271 yards and 13 points in the first half. The Ravens lead 10-3 at halftime. Cameron Heyward‘s unnecessary roughness penalty with 11 seconds left, after stopping J.K. Dobbins short of the line to gain on third [more]