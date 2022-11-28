Updated look at AFC playoff picture after Week 11's Sunday games
See an updated look at the AFC playoff picture after Week 11's Sunday games.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson‘s first season with the Rams is over. Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs that Robinson will miss the final six games of the year with the foot injury that kept him from playing this weekend. McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, that [more]
The Bengals and Titans would earn two of the seven AFC playoff spots if the season ended now.
Take a look at some of the best photos from the Week 12 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.
The Rams fell to the Chiefs 26-10 in Week 12 and here are out six immediate takeaways from the loss.
It's still a long shot, but the Jaguars kept their slim postseason hopes alive Sunday.
The Chargers trailed for most of Sunday, but they had a fourth-quarter comeback and a gutsy decision to escape Arizona with a 25-24 win. It was Los Angeles’ fourth fourth-quarter comeback of the season. The Chargers improved to 6-5, while the Cardinals fell to 4-8. The Chargers scored with 15 seconds remaining on a 1-yard [more]
Aggie Running back LJ Johnson has entered the transfer portal
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs beat the Seahawks with an amazing 86-yard overtime run.
Here are nine takeaways from a wild and disappointing overtime loss at home.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Josh Jacobs had a monster game against the Seahawks.
Do you agree with how far Ohio State dropped in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll? #GoBucks
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
How far did Ohio State fall in Herbie's new rankings after being embarrassed by Michigan? #GoBucks
Former and current Wisconsin players react to the reports of Luke Fickell being named as Wisconsin's next head coach:
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
How bad is Oregon's bowl outlook following the loss to Oregon State? Duck fans may not want to find out.
Sources confirmed to The Enquirer that Wisconsin has reached an agreement with UC Bearcats coach Luke Fickell and will name him their next head coach.