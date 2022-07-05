Updated look at 247Sports’ top 10 recruiting classes in the country for 2023

It’s still early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but a few different programs are setting themselves up nicely to compete for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Recruiting class rankings are always a game of see-saw until national signing day. However, Texas, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame have to feel good about their haul up to this point.

The Longhorns have stayed put with the No. 3 class in the nation over the last week, thanks to the slew of commitments that followed five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s decision.

Two Big 12 programs have remained within the top 10 for quite some time now, while Arkansas and Miami are starting to trend upwards.

Here’s an updated look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports.

h

h

Tennessee (213.06)

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

14 total commitments

Miami (214.97)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

12 total commits

Baylor (216.29)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

22 total commits

Georgia (222.66)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

12 total commits

Arkansas (227.56)

Donald-W-Reynolds-Razorback-Stadium-

Medley-USA TODAY Sports

20 total commits

Penn State (235.94)

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

16 total commits

Clemson (248.25)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

16 total commits

Texas (259.93)

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

18 total commits

Ohio State (269.12)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

16 total commits

Notre Dame (280.72)

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

19 total commits

1

1

1

1

1

1