Updated look at 247Sports’ 2024 team recruiting class rankings

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
2

Texas has done well on the recruiting trail as of late.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 21 class in the country according to 247Sports’ team recruiting class rankings for the 2024 cycle. The group consists of 14 total commits, headlined by four-star running back Jerrick Gibson and four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff is in the mix for a few five-star prospects as well, most notably edge Colin Simmons, cornerback Kobe Black, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Should Texas land these three recruits, there’s a possibility that the Longhorns can bring in another top-five class.

Here’s a look at how Texas currently stacks up against the top classes in the country for 2024.

Top five classes overall

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Georgia – 26 total commits

  2. Ohio State – 18 total commits

  3. Florida – 20 total commits

  4. Michigan – 26 total commits

  5. Alabama – 14 total commits

Where Texas lands among SEC programs

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Georgia

  2. Florida

  3. Alabama

  4. Texas A&M

  5. LSU

  6. Tennessee

  7. Arkansas

  8. Texas

  9. South Carolina

  10. Ole Miss

  11. Oklahoma

  12. Mississippi State

  13. Vanderbilt

  14. Auburn

  15. Kentucky

  16. Missouri

Where Texas lands among Big 12 programs

AP Photo/Eric Gay
AP Photo/Eric Gay

  1. Texas

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Texas Tech

  4. Cincinnati

  5. West Virginia

  6. Kansas

  7. UCF

  8. Iowa State

  9. Oklahoma State

  10. TCU

  11. Baylor

  12. Kansas State

  13. BYU

  14. Houston

Where Texas lands among average rating of commits

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Alabama (93.68)

  2. Georgia (93.48)

  3. Ohio State (93.34)

  4. USC (91.82)

  5. Florida (91.77)

  6. Texas A&M (91.39)

  7. Clemson (91.09)

  8. Auburn (90.83)

  9. Tennessee (90.81)

  10. Michigan (90.76)

  11. South Carolina (90.66)

  12. Notre Dame (90.59)

  13. Florida State (90.57)

  14. Oregon (90.54)

  15. Oklahoma (90.44)

  16. Penn State (90.40)

  17. Texas (90.32)

