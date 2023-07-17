Updated look at 247Sports’ 2024 team recruiting class rankings
Texas has done well on the recruiting trail as of late.
The Longhorns currently hold the No. 21 class in the country according to 247Sports’ team recruiting class rankings for the 2024 cycle. The group consists of 14 total commits, headlined by four-star running back Jerrick Gibson and four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell.
Steve Sarkisian’s staff is in the mix for a few five-star prospects as well, most notably edge Colin Simmons, cornerback Kobe Black, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Should Texas land these three recruits, there’s a possibility that the Longhorns can bring in another top-five class.
Here’s a look at how Texas currently stacks up against the top classes in the country for 2024.
Top five classes overall
Georgia – 26 total commits
Ohio State – 18 total commits
Florida – 20 total commits
Michigan – 26 total commits
Alabama – 14 total commits
Where Texas lands among SEC programs
Georgia
Florida
Alabama
Texas A&M
Texas
Mississippi State
Vanderbilt
Auburn
Missouri
Where Texas lands among Big 12 programs
Texas
Oklahoma
Cincinnati
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
Baylor
Kansas State
Houston
Where Texas lands among average rating of commits
Alabama (93.68)
Georgia (93.48)
Ohio State (93.34)
USC (91.82)
Florida (91.77)
Texas A&M (91.39)
Clemson (91.09)
Auburn (90.83)
Tennessee (90.81)
Michigan (90.76)
South Carolina (90.66)
Notre Dame (90.59)
Florida State (90.57)
Oregon (90.54)
Oklahoma (90.44)
Penn State (90.40)
Texas (90.32)