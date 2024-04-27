Updated list of Rams’ picks entering Day 3 of 2024 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams have already been busy in the 2024 NFL draft, making four selections in the first three rounds. However, they’ve still got a lot of work to do on Day 3 Saturday.

After trading away the 155th overall pick in the deal to go get Braden Fiske, the Rams are left with six picks on the final day of the draft. They’re without a fourth-round pick, but they have one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Rams will try to make the most of those selections Saturday, filling some of their remaining roster needs – including cornerback, offensive tackle, wide receiver and possibly tight end or quarterback. We could even see the Rams draft a kicker at some point on Saturday.

Below are their remaining picks, as well as the players they’ve already drafted.

Remaining picks

Round 5, No. 154

Round 6, No. 196

Round 6, No. 209

Round 6, No. 213

Round 6, No. 217

Round 7, No. 254

Previously drafted players

