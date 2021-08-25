Updated list of Rams’ 2022 draft picks following Sony Michel trade

No team in the NFL is more willing to part with draft picks in exchange for proven players than the Los Angeles Rams. General manager Les Snead has made countless trades over the last five years to acquire talent for the Rams’ roster, adding Sony Michel to the list on Wednesday morning.

The Rams sent the Patriots two conditional draft picks for Michel, with the terms being based on the possibility of L.A. receiving a fourth-round compensatory pick. So the deal will either be for a fifth- and sixth-round pick, or a fourth-round compensatory pick if the Rams get one.

It’s a creative maneuver by Snead and Bill Belichick, but also one that doesn’t impact the value of the trade much either way.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ projected draft picks in 2022 after acquiring Michel from the Patriots.

1st round (0) : Traded to Lions for Matthew Stafford

2nd round (1) : Own pick

3rd round (2) : Own pick + compensatory pick (Brad Holmes hiring)

4th round (0) : Traded to Texans in Brandin Cooks deal

5th round (0 or 1) : Traded to Patriots for Michel (if Rams don’t receive 4th-round comp pick)

6th round (0 or 1) : Traded to Patriots for Michel (if Rams don’t receive 4th-round comp pick)

7th round (2): Own pick + pick acquired in Aqib Talib trade

Compensatory picks obviously haven’t been handed out yet, but the Rams are projected to receive a fourth-rounder, as well as four sixth-rounders for their free-agent losses, according to Over The Cap. They’ll also get a third-rounder for losing Brad Holmes to the Lions this offseason, which has been accounted for on the list above.

In all likelihood, the Rams will trade their fourth-round compensatory pick to the Patriots and get to keep their fifth- and sixth-rounders. It’s possible John Johnson will net the Rams a third-rounder, but that seems unlikely.