Updated list of programs in the running to land 2023 QB Arch Manning

Yesterday, it was reported that five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning had narrowed down his list of potential commitment destinations to two: Alabama and Texas. Today, Manning’s father, Cooper, clarified to 247Sports that his list has not been narrowed down, but in fact grown.

Cooper stated that because of the recent coaching changes made at various programs, Arch has decided to include LSU and Florida into the already-existing short list of potential landing spots.

As of today, there are six schools on Arch’s list, most of which are in the SEC.

Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads the team onto the field before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin before the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian yells instructions to the team during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Georgia

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) after he scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Arkansas and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

News Joshua L Jones

LSU

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the fans at halftime between the LSU Tigers and the Ohio Bobcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

Dec 5, 2021; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier addresses the media during the introductory press conference at James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

