Updated list of Panthers’ 2024 NFL draft picks for Day 2 and Day 3

Last week, Carolina Panthers president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan said he didn’t want to box his team out from trades in the 2024 NFL draft. Well, he didn’t—so we have some housekeeping to do now.

On Thursday night, Morgan pushed the Panthers into the first round—striking a deal with the Buffalo Bills for the 32nd overall pick. With that trade came the selection of University of South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette as well as some reshuffling on the deck.

So, as we enter Day 2, here’s what Carolina now has left for the remainder of the proceedings:

Second round : No. 39 (via New York Giants)

Third round : No. 65

Fourth round : No. 101

Fifth round : No. 142 (via Tennessee Titans)

Sixth round : No. 200 (via Buffalo Bills)

Seventh round: No. 240 (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

Morgan told reporters during his post-pick presser last night that there are still plenty of prospects to choose from moving into Friday.

“I think there’s a lot of players we still like on the board,” Morgan added. “Obviously, that’s a really good thing—to be able to keep Pick 39 and still have 65, 101 and then the two fives and our seven. So, I think we’re set up pretty good for the rest of the draft and I’m excited to kinda see who’s gonna be there and who we’re gonna take at 39.”

He also said that he anticipates some trade calls on that 39th pick.

Stay tuned!

