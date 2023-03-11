Updated list of Panthers 2023 draft picks after blockbuster trade with Bears

Ok, let’s try this again.

On Friday, the NFL—after handing out compensatory picks a day earlier—officially announced the full seven-round order for the upcoming 2023 draft. But, uh, something kinda sorta happened later that night.

In a move that sent shockwaves through the landscape of the league, the Carolina Panthers acquired the first overall pick in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. The price to take control of the draft ended up costing 2023’s ninth overall pick, 2023’s 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver DJ Moore.

So, now that the dust is beginning to settle a bit, let’s take a look at the updated list of 2023 selections for the aggressive Panthers:

No. 1 overall (First round; from Chicago Bears)

No. 39 overall (Second round)

No. 93 overall (Third round; from San Francisco 49ers)

No. 114 overall (Fourth round)

No. 132 overall (Fourth round; from San Francisco 49ers)

No. 145 overall (Fifth round)

More NFL draft!

Former NFL exec: Panthers underpaid for 2023 draft's No. 1 pick Report: Panthers were worried Colts, Raiders would jump them in draft order Panthers HC Frank Reich comments on acquiring 2023 draft's No. 1 pick

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire