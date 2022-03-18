Updated list of Packers’ draft picks in 2022 after Davante Adams trade

The Green Bay Packers will have 11 picks in the 2022 NFL draft after trading away Davante Adams on Thursday night.

In return for the All-Pro receiver, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst received a first- and second-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s the updated list of Packers draft picks in 2022:

1. First round, No. 22 overall (from LV)

2. First round, No. 28 overall

3. Second round, No. 53 overall (from LV)

4. Second round, No. 59 overall

5. Third round, No. 92 overall

6. Fourth round, No. 132 overall

7. Fourth round, No. 140 overall (compensatory)

8. Fifth round, No. 171 overall

9. Seventh round, No. 228 overall (from HOU)

10. Seventh round, No. 249 overall

11. Seventh round, No. 258 overall (compensatory)

The Packers have four picks in the first two rounds and five picks total in the top 100.

According to Tankathon, the Packers now have the ninth most draft capital by value in the 2022 draft.

The last time the Packers had two picks in the first round was 2019, when Gutekunst selected edge rusher Rashan Gary at No. 12 overall and safety Darnell Savage at No. 21.

In addition to getting two picks from the Raiders, the Packers also received two compensatory picks for losing Corey Linsley (fourth round) and Jamaal Williams (seventh round) in free agency last offseason. The Packers traded a sixth-round pick to the Texans for Randall Cobb but received a seventh-round pick from the Texans for Ka’dar Hollman.

Having seven Day 3 picks will give the Packers the draft capital to either add a bunch of cheap rookies or trade up the board to target specific players on Days 1 and 2.

