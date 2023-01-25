Updated list of Oregon recruiting visitors on final weekend before signing day

We saw a lot of fireworks on December 21 when the Oregon Ducks made a splash in the college football recruiting world and signed one of the top classes in school history. Dan Lanning and Co. may not be done just yet, though, as they try to get a couple more additions before the February 1 final signing day of the 2023 cycle.

With that major date approaching next week, we can expect one final weekend of recruiting visits in Eugene where the coaching staff will work to put the finishing touches on some 2023 prospects, as well as continue their pursuit for 2024 and 2025 prospects as well.

The list of visitors in Eugene will be headlined by 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class who is set to make his announcement on signing day. Harbor will be on an official visit, which will give the Ducks a great chance to take out all of the stops and try hard to get him to commit to Oregon.

Here are all of the prospects who we have confirmed will be in Eugene this weekend:

5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9900)

National Ranking: 16

Position Ranking: 1

Commitment: None

2025 WR Dallas Wilson

247Sports Composite Rating: Unrated

National Ranking: Unrated

Position Ranking: Unrated

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

3-star TE Ryner Swanson

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.8650)

National Ranking: 512

Position Ranking: 22

Commitment: None

4-star CB Aeryn Hampton

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9585)

National Ranking: 77

Position Ranking: 8

Commitment: None

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire