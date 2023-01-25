Updated list of Oregon recruiting visitors on final weekend before signing day
We saw a lot of fireworks on December 21 when the Oregon Ducks made a splash in the college football recruiting world and signed one of the top classes in school history. Dan Lanning and Co. may not be done just yet, though, as they try to get a couple more additions before the February 1 final signing day of the 2023 cycle.
With that major date approaching next week, we can expect one final weekend of recruiting visits in Eugene where the coaching staff will work to put the finishing touches on some 2023 prospects, as well as continue their pursuit for 2024 and 2025 prospects as well.
The list of visitors in Eugene will be headlined by 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class who is set to make his announcement on signing day. Harbor will be on an official visit, which will give the Ducks a great chance to take out all of the stops and try hard to get him to commit to Oregon.
Here are all of the prospects who we have confirmed will be in Eugene this weekend:
5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor
247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9900)
National Ranking: 16
Position Ranking: 1
Commitment: None
2025 WR Dallas Wilson
247Sports Composite Rating: Unrated
National Ranking: Unrated
Position Ranking: Unrated
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
3-star TE Ryner Swanson
247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.8650)
National Ranking: 512
Position Ranking: 22
Commitment: None
4-star CB Aeryn Hampton
247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9585)
National Ranking: 77
Position Ranking: 8
Commitment: None