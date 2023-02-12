Updated list of OC candidates the Eagles could target with Shane Steichen heading to the Colts

Eagles’ QB coach Brian Johnson, one of the NFL's most sought-after assistant coaches, who has received multiple requests to interview for offensive coordinator positions, would be expected to replace Shane Steichen as Philadelphia’s OC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

Nick Sirianni now appears just days away from officially having his own coaching tree and with the expectation that Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals) will land jobs, we’re taking an early look at potential replacements.

Sirianni rightfully gets a lot of credit for the Eagles’ success.

Philadelphia’s second-year head coach has far exceeded expectations and proven that he was the perfect target for the role. However, it’s important to remember that Steichen had a massive role in the offense.

Sirianni described this last summer how involved Steichen is with everything the Eagles have done offensively. He started calling plays late in the 2021 season, playing a pivotal role in the Birds’ offense taking off. It’s a change that carried over into 2022 with Philly boasting one of the top offenses all season.

Interest in Steichen will go beyond his work in Philadelphia. He served as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator in 2020, working alongside Justin Herbert in a record-setting rookie season.

Combine his work with Herbert and Jalen Hurts, and that’s a future NFL head coach.

Here’s an updated list of potential candidates with Steichen set to take his talents to the AFC.

Brian Johnson Eagles QB coach

Jalen Hurts’ most trusted on-field confidant, Johnson would be the most obvious choice for a promotion.

Sirianni will likely lose Johnson if he doesn’t promote the innovative assistant, with the Ravens and other teams lurking around.

A former college quarterback at Utah who has known the Hurts family for years, Johnson is completing his second season with the Eagles after serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Florida, helping get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL.

Prior to that, Johnson played a key role in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State.

Kevin Patullo -- Eagles passing game coordinator

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patullo initially joined the Eagles after he finished his third season with the Colts and his first as a pass-game specialist. He has 17 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons in the NFL.

Patullo served as wide receivers coach for Indianapolis (2018-19) and spent time with the Jets as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The 41-year-old has never called plays but played a key role in the rise of the Eagles’ offense under Nick Sirianni.

Patullo has a deep background in RPO concepts and he brings a modern and creative take to the passing game.

Jim Caldwell

A longtime QB guru, Caldwell is best known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

From 2002-2008, Caldwell was the Colts’ assistant head/QBs coach, before he succeeded Tony Dungy and led the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV.

Caldwell won a Super Bowl as Joe Flacco’s QB coach and offensive coordinator in Baltimore (2012-2013).

Marcus Brady (former Colts OC)



Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield

Brady is already on the staff after the Eagles hired the former Colts offensive coordinator as a consultant.

Brady, 43, is working primarily with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his staff, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack the Eagles’ defense.

Ronald Curry, Saints QB coach

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A high school legend from the state of Virginia, Curry’s high school recruitment process rivaled that of Trevor Lawrence or Arch Manning.

A two-sport star that eventually chose UNC, Curry is in his 17th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with the Saints.

He’s one of the top young offensive minds in the NFL.

In Curry’s first season tutoring the Saints quarterbacks, Jameis Winston posted a 5-2 record as a starter and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in touchdown passes (14), touchdown percentage (8.7), and passer rating (102.8) through the first eight weeks of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pep Hamilton

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton has previously served as the quarterback’s coach for the Los Angeles Chargers and served as the head coach and general manager of the DC Defenders of the XFL.

Hamilton played quarterback collegiately at Howard University in the mid-90s and played a key role in the development of Andrew Luck (Colts) and Justin Herbert (Chargers).

