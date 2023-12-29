Updated list of Notre Dame, Oregon State players to opt out of Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off Friday at noon with Notre Dame and Oregon State dealing with several opt-outs while playing their game in El Paso.

Here is a list of players choosing not to play.

Notre Dame opt-out list

Oregon State opt-out list

DJ Uiagalelei, QB

Jake Overman, TE

Aidan Chiles, QB

Jermod McCory, CB

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, LB

Akili Arnold, S

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Sun Bowl opt outs: Details on Notre Dame, Oregon State players