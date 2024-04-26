Updated list of Jets’ picks following Day 1 of draft, trade with Vikings

The Jets made a trade during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy still on the board, the Jets swung a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, who wanted to ensure they got their guy in McCarthy.

As a result, the Jets were able to select Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 11 and gain a pick on Day 3. New York acquired a pick in the 4th and 5th rounds while trading the 6th-round pick, No. 203 overall, they acquired in the Zach Wilson deal to the Vikings.

The Jets now have three picks in the 4th round, which could help them get into the second round. In total, they currently have seven more picks in the draft. For now, here is the updated list of picks for the Jets entering Day 2 of the draft.

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 129

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 5, Pick157

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 7, Pick 257

