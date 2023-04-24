Updated list of Green Bay Packers picks in 2023 draft following Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers upgraded their draft capital by trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets before the 2023 draft.

The trade details, including compensation, can be found here.

In total, the Packers will go into the draft with 11 picks.

Here are the Packers’ picks following the trade:

First round, No. 13 overall (from NYJ)

Second round, No. 42 overall (from NYJ)

Second round, No. 45 overall

Third round, No. 78 overall

Fourth round, No. 116 overall

Fifth round, No. 149 overall

Sixth round, No. 207 overall (from NYJ)

Seventh round, No. 232 overall

Seventh round, No. 235 overall (from LAR)

Seventh round, No. 242 overall (from JAX)

Seventh round, No. 256 overall (compensatory)

Green Bay Packers draft history under GM Brian Gutekunst (2018-22)

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire