Updated list of former Vols on NFL rosters following 2022 draft

The 2022 NFL draft took place April 28-30 in Paradise, Nevada.

Five former Vols were selected in the 2022 NFL draft and one VFL signed as an undrafted free agent.

Tennessee players who were selected in the 2022 NFL draft and signed as a free agent are listed below.

Alontae Taylor drafted by New Orleans

Velus Jones Jr. drafted by Chicago

Matthew Butler drafted by Las Vegas

Cade Mays drafted by Carolina

Theo Jackson drafted by Tennessee

JaVonta Payton signs with Arizona

Following the 2022 draft, Vols Wire looks at former Tennessee players that are on NFL rosters. Former Vols on NFL rosters are listed below.

Derek Barnett (Eagles)

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler (Raiders)

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Coleman (Seahawks)

Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Titans)

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Croom (Eagles)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ellis (Cardinals)

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Browns)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Theo Jackson (Titans)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ja'Wuan James (Ravens)

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (49ers)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Raiders)

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. (Bears)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Alvin Kamara (Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

John Kelly (Browns)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Kongbo (Broncos)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Josh Malone (Titans)

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Panthers)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Kahlil McKenzie (Ravens)

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (49ers)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Palmer (Chargers)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons)

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

JaVonta Payton (Cardinals)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Texans)

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Chiefs)

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cameron Sutton (Steelers)

Syndication: The Record

Alontae Taylor (Saints)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Darrell Taylor (Seahawks)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bryce Thompson (Saints)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Shy Tuttle (Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kendal Vickers (Raiders)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Wolf (Saints)

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

