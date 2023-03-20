Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned

The Philadelphia Eagles are losing several players to free agency.

Two starters in the secondary (C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps), both starting linebackers (T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White), and one all-world defensive tackle (Javon Hargrave) is exiting for greener pastures on the open market.

With ten players signing with other teams, here’s an updated look at the remaining Eagles free agents per Over The Cap.

Tyree Jackson -- ERFA, 26

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A talented athlete trying to master the switch to the tight end position, Jackson will be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent for Philadelphia, and the team needs to extend an offer to keep his rights.

Robert Quinn, UFA, 33, void

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Including the playoffs, Quinn appeared in nine games, playing 112 snaps. He had four tackles and 0 sacks.

The veteran pass rusher had the final two years of his deal voided as part of the trade agreement with Philadelphia, and he could find a big money deal difficult after his 2022 performance.

Linval Joseph, UFA

Mandatory– Hunter Martin

The veteran defensive tackle joined the Eagles after they suffered a couple of injuries on their defensive line in hopes of securing another Super Bowl title.

He’ll turn 35 during the 2023 season and could wait for another midseason call from a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Ndamukong Suh, UFA

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Suh joined the Eagles to chase a ring and will likely return to running his many businesses unless a Super Bowl contender comes calling to offer 20 snaps a game.

Brett Kern, Punter, UFA

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran punter was unsigned when Philadelphia came calling following an ankle injury to Arryn Siposs.

Kern wasn’t very good, averaging a career-low 40.8 yards per punt and a career-low net of 36.6. He was better in the playoffs, averaging 44.1 and 39.3 net but will likely start the 2023 season without a job.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire