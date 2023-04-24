Updated list of draft picks for Jets after Aaron Rodgers trade

The Jets finally acquired Aaron Rodgers after weeks of trade discussions. The deal between the Jets and Packers also included multiple picks being moved, including the teams swapping picks in the first round and on Day 3 as well as sending a second-round pick to the Packers.

As a result, the Jets currently have just five picks in this week’s draft and only two in the top 100 after a short period of having three in the top 50, though that was always likely to change. The expectation was that one of the second-round picks would be sent to Green Bay and that’s exactly what happened.

Here’s the updated list of picks for the Jets following the Rodgers trade.

Round 1

No. 15 (from Green Bay)

Round 2

No. 43

Round 4

No. 112

Round 5

No. 143

No. 170 (from Green Bay)

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire