Updated list of Bruins' 2023 NHL Draft picks after trade with Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are all done making picks in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The B's last pick was No. 215 overall (seventh round) but they traded the selection to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The Bruins ended up making six picks Friday, including center Matthew Poitras at No. 54 overall in the second round. Boston didn't have a 2022 first-round pick because it was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade in March.

The Bruins have not made a first-round selection in three of the last five drafts, but barring another trade, they will be back in Round 1 in 2023.

Here's an updated look at Boston's 2023 draft picks following Friday's trade with the Kings. The Bruins' second-round pick also was included in the Lindholm deal earlier this year.