Updated list of best available free agents for Colts
The NFL’s legal tampering period has taken place and the official start of free agency begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Indianapolis Colts have made some subtle moves leading up to that deadline.
As free agency goes on, several of these players will agree to deals with new teams—or re-sign with their own ones. Nothing is official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, but we’ve got a tracker going for all things surrounding the Colts.
Even though some big fish were taken off the market on Monday and Tuesday, there are still plenty of options left.
Here are the best remaining free agents for the Colts as the official start of free agency approaches:
Quarterback
If the Colts don’t go after a trade option like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Matt Ryan, expect a player from the list below to be an option:
Wide Receiver
Finding a complement to Michael Pittman Jr. is vital, and there are still plenty of solid options to consider:
Juju Smith-Schuster
Allen Robinson
Will Fuller
A.J. Green
Tight End
The Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox but it’s still likely they add another name to the room:
Offensive Tackle
The Colts re-signed Matt Pryor but the left tackle position is still a major need. Will they go big at the blindside?
Edge Rusher
There’s a lot of promise with Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. But adding an edge rusher remains one of the biggest needs for Chris Ballard:
Za’Darius Smith
Melvin Ingram
Cornerback
The Colts agreed to a one-year deal with Brandon Facyson. That shouldn’t completely count them out from still adding to the room.
Casey Hayward
Kevin King
Kyle Fuller
Safety
The duo of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon is solid but adding depth and talent should be viewed as a must this offseason:
