Updated list of best available free agents for Colts

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The NFL’s legal tampering period has taken place and the official start of free agency begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Indianapolis Colts have made some subtle moves leading up to that deadline.

As free agency goes on, several of these players will agree to deals with new teams—or re-sign with their own ones. Nothing is official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, but we’ve got a tracker going for all things surrounding the Colts.

Even though some big fish were taken off the market on Monday and Tuesday, there are still plenty of options left.

Here are the best remaining free agents for the Colts as the official start of free agency approaches:

Quarterback

If the Colts don’t go after a trade option like Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield or Matt Ryan, expect a player from the list below to be an option:

  1. Marcus Mariota

  2. Jameis Winston

  3. Andy Dalton

  4. Ryan Fitzpatrick

  5. Cam Newton

  6. Jacoby Brissett

Wide Receiver

Finding a complement to Michael Pittman Jr. is vital, and there are still plenty of solid options to consider:

  1. Juju Smith-Schuster

  2. Allen Robinson

  3. Odell Beckham Jr.

  4. Jarvis Landry

  5. T.Y. Hilton

  6. Will Fuller

  7. A.J. Green

  8. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  9. Emmanuel Sanders

  10. Zach Pascal

Tight End

The Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox but it’s still likely they add another name to the room:

  1. Rob Gronkowski

  2. O.J. Howard

  3. Robert Tonyan

  4. Tyler Conklin

  5. Gerald Everett

  6. Jared Cook

Offensive Tackle

The Colts re-signed Matt Pryor but the left tackle position is still a major need. Will they go big at the blindside?

  1. Terron Armstead

  2. Duane Brown

  3. Eric Fisher

  4. Jason Peters

  5. Cornelius Lucas

  6. Riley Rieff

Edge Rusher

There’s a lot of promise with Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. But adding an edge rusher remains one of the biggest needs for Chris Ballard:

  1. Von Miller

  2. Chandler Jones

  3. Za’Darius Smith

  4. Jason Pierre-Paul

  5. Jerry Hughes

  6. Jadeveon Clowney

  7. Melvin Ingram

  8. Derek Barnett

  9. Al-Quadin Muhammad

  10. Uchenna Nwosu

  11. Lorenzo Carter

  12. Jordan Willis

Cornerback

The Colts agreed to a one-year deal with Brandon Facyson. That shouldn’t completely count them out from still adding to the room.

  1. Stephon Gilmore

  2. Casey Hayward

  3. Kevin King

  4. Ahkello Witherspoon

  5. Joe Haden

  6. Kyle Fuller

  7. Janoris Jenkins

  8. Xavier Rhodes

  9. Mike Hughes

  10. T.J. Carrie

Safety

The duo of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon is solid but adding depth and talent should be viewed as a must this offseason:

  1. Tyrann Mathieu

  2. George Odum

  3. Jabrill Peppers

  4. DeShon Elliott

  5. Kareem Jackson

