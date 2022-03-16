Updated list of best available free agents for the Bears

NFL’s free agency kicked off with a busy couple of days of legal tampering, where there were some big contracts that were agreed upon across the league.

The Chicago Bears made a few moves in the first two days of free agency action, most notably agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. They’re also expected to sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

But there are still plenty more moves on the way for general manager Ryan Poles, especially when the second and third waves of free agency get underway.

Here’s a look at the best available free agents the Bears could target ahead of the official start of free agency:

WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Sure, it doesn’t look like Allen Robinson is coming back to Chicago. But he’s certainly the top wideout still available.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have already shown interest in JuJu Smith-Schuster, and he remains a top option at wide receiver. He’s an intriguing playmaking option for Justin Fields.

WR Jarvis Landry

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jarvis Landry was a surprise cut on the first day of free agency action, and he’s one of the top options still left in a thinning wide receiver market.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears have shown interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which makes sense given his connection to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

OT Terron Armstead

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Terron Armstead is the top tackle on the market heading into the second day of free agency. While he’d be on the more expensive side, he’d be an impressive upgrade.

OT Eric Fisher

USA Today Sports

Eric Fisher is perhaps a more realistic option for the Bears at left tackle, and the Colts connection certainly doesn’t hurt for new head coach Matt Eberflus.

OT Duane Brown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Duane Brown is another top tackle option on the market that could interest the Bears. He’s reliable in pass protection and solid in the run game.

Story continues

C J.C. Tretter

Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal

J.C. Tretter was a surprise cut by the Browns, and he immediately became a top option at center for the Bears on the free agent market.

C Bradley Bozeman

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There are still questions at the center position for the Bears, and it’s a thinning market. Bradley Bozeman is a top center left in free agency, and he might be their most realistic option.

C Matt Paradis

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t a lot of options left at center for the Bears, and Matt Paradis is someone for them to consider. Paradis is a quality option that won’t break the bank.

LB Bobby Wagner

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Bobby Wagner was a surprise cut by the Seahawks, and he’s easily the best linebacker available. Although, he’s a dream target at this point for the Bears as Roquan Smith is slated to get paid.

LB Myles Jack

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Jack was a surprising cut by the Jaguars on Tuesday after they spent a ton of money to shore up the offense in free agency. The Bears should 100 percent target Jack, who would be an ideal fit at linebacker.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to find a middle linebacker, and Anthony Walker is certainly an option. Walker previously played alongside Darius Leonard in Indianapolis, and perhaps a reunion with Matt Eberflus is close.

LB Anthony Hitchens

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Hitchens was a cap casualty this offseason, and he’s someone the Bears likely have on their radar. With Poles coming from Kansas City, he’s seen Hitchens up close and knows what he could bring to the defense.

CB Darious Williams

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Darious Williams is another cornerback expected to be plucked from the free agent market, and he’d be an intriguing option in Chicago’s secondary.

CB Casey Hayward

USA Today Sports

Casey Hayward brought consistency to the secondary during his time with the Raiders, and he’d be an excellent addition to pair alongside Jaylon Johnson.

CB Bryce Callahan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Who’s up for a reunion in Chicago? Bryce Callahan is a solid option at nickelback for a Bears defense that struggled in the slot last year.

CB Kyle Fuller

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of reunions, the Bears could certainly target Kyle Fuller to fill a hole at outside cornerback. He’s coming off a down year and would be more affordable.

CB Donte Jackson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There are questions at cornerback opposite Johnson heading into the offseason. Perhaps Donte Jackson, who suffered a season-ending groin injury, could be an answer.

CB Xavier Rhodes

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Rhodes is certainly an option for the Bears to address their cornerback need, and he’d come at a more affordable price than some others still on the market.

S Tyrann Mathieu

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrann Mathieu is the top safety still on the market, and he’s not re-signing with the Chiefs. Given the Ryan Poles connection, don’t rule out a potential Mathieu signing.

S Jayron Kearse

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety is a pressing need for the Bears, and Jayron Kearse is one of the best remaining options. Kearse is versatile with the ability to play free safety, in the box and slot.

S Kareem Jackson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Jackson would make for an intriguing option alongside Eddie Jackson. He’s someone who can play whatever role is asked of him. But Kareem is on the older side as he’s going to be 34.

S George Odum

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

George Odum has been primarily a special teams player during his career, where he’s a top depth option at safety. If Chicago chooses to bring back DeAndre Houston-Carson or Deon Bush, Odum could be an option.

1

1