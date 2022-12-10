Updated list of Alabama players who have accepted invites to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

As college football fans await the start of bowl season and the College Football Playoff, players from around the country begin to make decisions on their future.

For younger players that could mean entering the transfer portal, but for the seniors, their college careers are nearing an end. Fortunately, the Reese’s Senior Bowl provides an opportunity for some of those seniors to hit the gridiron once more donning their college helmets before moving on to the NFL and beyond.

Like most years, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be sending several players to Mobile, Ala. to compete.

Here is an updated list of every Alabama player that has accepted an invite to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

DeMarcco Hellams-DB

DJ Dale-DL

Byron Young-DL

Emil Ekiyor Jr.-OL

Tyler Steen-OL

Cameron Latu-TE

