Updated list of 2024 transfer portal targets for Oregon Duck fans to know

The 2024 college football regular season is now behind us, so let the craziness begin.

On Monday morning, the first window of the transfer portal officially opened, giving athletes across the nation an opportunity to look for a new team, and a more advantageous situation for their development and outlook going forward. Whether it’s in search of more playing time, a better NIL deal, or just an opportunity in a new location, hundreds of players will enter the portal over the next month and become available.

While several players will likely leave Eugene in search of a new home, Oregon fans can feel confident that Dan Lanning and the coaching staff will be ultra-aggressive in pursuing top talent that can come in and improve the team right away. Over the past two years, Lanning has landed players like Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Tez Johnson, Christian Gonzalez, Jordan Burch, Khyree Jackson, and many, many more impactful transfers.

It’s fair to say that they’re pretty good at the whole transfer portal game.

So who might they be targeting this season? Take a look at this updated list of potential players to know:

Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen

2023 Stats: 12 Games | 37 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4 sacks

Career Stats: 22 Games | 66 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 FF

Former Recruiting Profile: 5-star (No. 1 in 2022 class)

Analysis: Walter Nolen is undoubtedly one of the top players on my board if I’m an Oregon Duck. The former No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class is an elite defensive lineman who has had some really solid production at Texas A&M. He has a previous relationship with Dan Lanning from his recruitment at Georgia, whom he had among his top three schools before committing to the Aggies. Don’t be surprised to hear some smoke from this, I expect the Ducks to be aggressive to add a blue-chip piece to their defensive line.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

2023 Stats: 12 Games | 3,660 yards, 42 total TDs, 6 INT

Career Stats: 50 Games | 14,865 yards, 152 total TDs, 26 INT

Former Recruiting Profile: 3-star (No. 754 in 2019 Class)

Analysis: Dillon Gabriel is one of the newest additions to the transfer portal, and he should be at the top of the Ducks’ board as a veteran quarterback who can be a plug-and-play instant difference-maker. As a Hawaiian-born player who grew up idolizing Marcus Mariota, the fit in Eugene makes sense. Keep a close eye on this one.

Washington State QB Cam Ward

2023 Stats: 12 Games | 3,736 yards, 32 total TD, 7 INT

Career Stats: 25 Games | 6,968 yards, 61 total TD, 16 INT

Transfer Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 3 in the Nation)

Analysis: If you are looking at available QBs in the transfer portal, then Cameron Ward is among the top available and someone who the Ducks certainly like. While he may be the top available player at the position, the portal just opened on Monday, so expect others to enter soon as well that could jump onto the Ducks’ radar.

Washington State WR Josh Kelly

2023 Stats: 12 Games | 61 catches, 923 yards, 8 TD

Career Stats: 38 Games | 148 catches, 2,228 yards, 12 TD

Transfer Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 16 in 2024)

Analysis: If you’re looking for veteran receivers who can hit the ground running and provide an impact early on, then Josh Kelly might be someone who you want to target. He has a lot of experience with one year of eligibility remaining and could be a great addition for whoever gets him.

Kansas State RB Treshaun Ward

2023 Stats: 11 Games | 124 rushes, 643 yards, 5 TD

Career Stats: 37 Games | 312 carries, 1,884 yards, 17 TD

Transfer Recruiting Profile: 3-star (No. 29 in 2024)

Analysis: The Ducks will likely try and add an experienced running back to the group in order to help bolster the backfield in the case that Noah Whittington is not fully healthy once that 2024 season starts. Ward fits that billing, having one year of eligibility remaining and some solid production at both Kansas State and Florida State in his career.

Texas Tech WR Jerand Bradley

2023 Stats: 12 Games | 36 catches, 431 yards, 4 TD

Career Stats: 28 Games | 92 catches, 1,274 yards, 10 TD

Former Recruiting Profile: 3-star (No. 420 in 2021 Class)

Analysis: The Ducks saw first-hand how dynamic Bradley can be in Week 2 when the Red Raider hauled in 5 catches for 83 yards and a TD. Bradley has a 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame and could be a great addition to any team that he ends up with.

UCLA QB Dante Moore

2023 Stats: 9 Games | 1.610 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT

Former Recruiting Profile: 5-star (No. 3 in 2023 Class)

Analysis: There are some obvious connections here. Moore was previously committed to Oregon for months before flipping to UCLA late in the process. After one year with the Bruins, he is looking for a new spot where he can get developed and grow as a QB. The Ducks are absolutely in the mix to land him and give him a year to grow behind a QB, whether it’s Ty Thompson or an incoming transfer.

Texas A&M WR Raymond Cottrell

2023 Stats: 3 Games | 1 catch, 13 yards

Transfer Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 9 in 2024)

Analysis: This is a prospect based more on their recruiting profile than recent production, as Cottrell played in only 3 games as a freshman at Texas A&M. Still, he was a highly-rated recruit, and someone who committed to Georgia when Lanning was still at UGA, for whatever it’s worth.

Oregon State QB D.J. Uiagalelei

2023 Stats: 12 Games | 2,638 yards, 21 TD, 7 INT7 total

Career Stats: 47 Games | 8,319 yards, 78 total TD, 24 INT

Transfer Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 10 in 2024)

Analysis: I don’t think that D.J. Uiagalelei is at the top of the QB board for the Oregon Ducks in this 2024 transfer portal cycle, but I do think they are keeping tabs on him in case some of their other options fall through. Uiagalelei has obvious ties to Oregon, with his brother Matayo already on the team. I would say the odds that they actually go with DJU are pretty low, however.

USC WR Raleek Brown

2023 Stats: 2 Games | 6 touches, 34 yards, 1 TD

Career Stats: 16 Games | 64 touches, 436 yards, 7 TDs

Former Recruiting Profile: 4-star (No. 42 in 2022 Class)

Analysis: Raleek Brown is someone who Oregon recruited heavily out of high school, and now that he is looking to leave USC, they might try and court him once again. Though he is kind of a hybrid between RB and WR, the Ducks could try and pick him up as an all-purpose back to plug into the offense.

