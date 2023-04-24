Updated Jets' 2023 NFL Draft selections following Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers / Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports

Following months of rumors and hypothetical deals, the Jets officially traded for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

To acquire Rodgers, New York is sending Green Bay a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-rounder (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 first-round pick (which would become a second-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays in 2023).

In return, the Jets are acquiring the future Hall of Fame QB, a 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170).

New York had previously traded WR Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns in March in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 42), making it easier for them to justify sending a second-rounder in the Rodgers deal.

Unless GM Joe Douglas has another big move coming, here is where the Jets will be selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, Friday and Saturday:

- Round 1, No. 15 (from Green Bay)

- Round 2, No. 43

- Round 4, No. 112

- Round 5, No. 143

- Round 5, No. 170 (from Green Bay)