Updated jersey numbers for a few Vikings players

Minnesota has made a plethora of roster moves this week, many of which can be hard to keep up with every day.

With the new faces coming in and old talent leaving, the Vikings have updated some jersey numbers for a few players on the team.

These five players got updated jersey numbers for 2021:

DE Everson Griffen

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number: 97

DT Sheldon Richardson

Sep 9, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number: 90

TE Ben Ellefson

Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Ellefson (86) runs pad drills during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jersey number: 82

DT Michael Pierce

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (97) reacts as he takes to the field prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jersey number: 58

CB Harrison Hand

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Jersey number: 20

